Paeonia Industries Announces Acquisition of the Savant Group of companies

MIDLAND, Mich., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Paeonia Industries, a premier global firm with deep roots in analytical equipment manufacturing for energy testing, as well as the distribution of scientific testing instrumentation, announces the acquisition of the Savant Group, a Michigan-based consortium of established companies.

Founded in 1969, the Savant Group began as a consulting firm specializing in advanced lubrication technology for the automotive and oil industries. Over the years, it has evolved into a comprehensive group of companies consisting of Savant Labs, Tannas Co, King Refrigeration, Institute of Materials, and the Center for Quality Assurance, providing innovative products and services to equipment manufacturers and the global lubricant industry. Today, with its headquarters located in Midland, Michigan, the Savant Group stands as a testament to decades of dedication and hard work, serving a diverse clientele with cutting-edge solutions that improve equipment performance, longevity, and energy efficiency.

Paeonia Industries enjoys a strong and diverse operational footprint extending across North America, Western Europe, and Asia. Among the notable companies within Paeonia Industries is CFR Engines Inc, (CFR). Located in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, CFR is recognized as the market leader for laboratory fuel testing, with its proprietary internal combustion testing technology tracing back to 1929. Paeonia Industries is the operating platform of industrial manufacturing assets of the Paeonia Group, a private investment holding company headquartered in Singapore.

The Savant Group of companies have experienced significant growth in business and, with the support of Paeonia Industries, will be able to further strengthen capabilities going forward. This acquisition strategically positions the Savant Group for a more robust future by enabling it to harness the global resources, expertise, and market presence of Paeonia Industries.

This acquisition is also in line with Paeonia Industries mission to build high-quality businesses and enhance the customer experience by delivering exceptional value in its product and service offerings to support customers across the globe. With the addition of the Savant Group’s capabilities, Paeonia Industries aims to deliver an unparalleled range of solutions that address the most complex challenges for its customers in the energy and lubrication sectors.

“We are excited to welcome the Savant Group as part of the Paeonia Industries family,” said Tedd Zebrowski, Regional President, North America at Paeonia Industries. “This acquisition is in perfect alignment with our long-term strategic vision to expand the breadth of our offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to our clients. By integrating the extensive expertise, industry knowledge, and deep market access that the Savant Group has cultivated over its 55-year history, with the robust internal capabilities of Paeonia Industries, we will be well-positioned to enhance our customers’ experience. This collaborative effort will enable us to effectively address the evolving needs of our combined customer base, fostering an environment where innovation can flourish as we strive to provide market leading solutions for our customers. Together, we will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of our industry in delivering exceptional value and service.”

“I’m proud of the growth and evolution of our Savant Group businesses over the last 55 years”, said Rebecca Cox, President and CEO of the Savant Group. “To keep that momentum going, teaming up with a strong organization like Paeonia Industries will ensure even greater success in supporting the industries we serve. This strategic partnership offers perfect synergy with our vision for driving innovation, enhancing our services, and exploring new growth opportunities together.”

Facilitating a seamless transition for the Savant Group companies, customers, and employees is of paramount importance for Paeonia Industries. Following the completion of the acquisition, the Savant Group of companies will remain in Midland, Michigan and continue to operate under its established family of brands, while simultaneously benefiting from the extensive resources and support offered by Paeonia Industries. This collaborative approach ensures operational continuity while integrating the strengths of both organizations.

For more information on each organization:

The Savant Group, visit https://www.savantgroup.com

The Paeonia Group, visit https://www.paeonia.com.sg