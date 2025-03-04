Digital Garden Tokyo to Feature Unprecedented Speaker Lineup and Over 80 Companies Represented by C-Suite Delegations at Japan’s First Global-Scale Digital Infrastructure Summit

TOKYO, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With just two weeks until the highly anticipated Digital Garden Tokyo, excitement is building for Japan’s inaugural global-scale digital infrastructure summit. Taking place on March 17-18, 2025, at Toranomon Hills Forum, the event will bring together over 80 companies, primarily represented by C-suite delegations, including leading investment firms, operators, hyperscalers, cloud providers, end users, and industry leaders. This pivotal gathering will provide a broad perspective on the future of digital infrastructure.

The speaker lineup includes Yasutoshi Nishimura, member of the House of Representatives and former Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI), who will share insights into Japan’s digital infrastructure strategy and global positioning.

A highlight of the summit will be the Government Panel, featuring senior leaders from Japan’s key policymaking bodies, offering a unified view of digital infrastructure policy. Panelists include:

Sachio Muto , Director, International and Digital Policy (IDP) Division, City Bureau, MLIT

, Director, International and Digital Policy (IDP) Division, City Bureau, MLIT Kazuhiro Wakatsuki , Chief Director, Digital Agency

, Chief Director, Digital Agency Takuya Watanabe , Director, Software & Information Service Industry Strategy Office, METI

These experts will provide valuable perspectives on Japan’s digital policies, future strategies, and collaborative efforts shaping the sector.

The summit will also feature senior executives and regional leaders from major digital infrastructure organizations. Confirmed speakers include leaders from:

Ada Infrastructure, AirTrunk, COLT DCS, Cushman & Wakefield, CyrusOne, DigitalBridge, DigitalEdge, Gaw Capital, Greenberg Traurig, Kansai Electric, Mercari, Morrison Foerster, PGIM, SMBC, SoftBank Group, ST Telemedia, University of Tokyo, and more.

These executives will discuss key industry trends, innovations, and strategies driving the sector forward.

The summit’s Gala on the first evening will gather top stakeholders to foster collaboration, build partnerships, and drive transactions in the digital infrastructure space.

Bringing together top executives, thought leaders, and policymakers, the event will create a dynamic environment for discussions on pressing challenges and opportunities, from government policy to investment and technology.

“We’re thrilled to convene such an exceptional group of leaders across the digital infrastructure sector,” said Daniel Cox, Executive Chairman of Digital Garden Tokyo. “With C-suite executives, government representatives, and industry innovators in one place, this summit will foster collaboration and shape the future of digital infrastructure in Japan and across the region.”

Digital Garden Tokyo promises unparalleled networking, cutting-edge insights, and critical discussions. Don’t miss this key moment in Japan’s digital infrastructure evolution.

For details and registration, please visit www.digitalgarden.co.jp.

CONTACT: media@digitalgarden.co.jp