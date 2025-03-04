Luang Prabang Declared Poverty-Free Province Amid Economic Growth

On 3 March, Luang Prabang Province was officially declared poverty-free, as announced by Mayor Viengthong Hatsachan. The declaration follows significant improvements in infrastructure and the economy, including better roads, transportation, and utilities.

The ceremony, attended by Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, Governor Khamkhan Chanthavisouk, and 115 village chiefs, highlighted the province’s economic progress. The mayor noted that Luang Prabang’s economic stability, bolstered by the growing tourism sector, has directly improved residents’ living standards.

According to official reports, 16,355 families in 113 villages, or 98.3 percent of the population, have moved out of poverty under the government’s development regulations. Families are considered out of poverty if they meet criteria such as stable employment, a permanent home, at least secondary-level education for family members, and access to basic healthcare, clean water, and energy.

Moreover, the province’s economy has steadily grown over the past decade, strengthening financial stability and improving residents’ living standards. This growth is believed to be closely tied to the rising popularity of the tourism industry, which has enhanced Luang Prabang’s appeal with its unique cultural offerings and facilities.

In 2024, the province saw over 2 million visitors, surpassing its target of 900,000, and generating an estimated USD 560 million in revenue. This success is linked to the “Visit Laos Year” campaign and growing international exposure.

Looking ahead, Luang Prabang is continuing to focus on tourism development, with new initiatives like a free bus trial to improve traffic and public transportation.