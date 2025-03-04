WuXi Biologics Launches EffiX™ Microbial Expression Platform to Boost Recombinant Protein and Plasmid DNA Production

– EffiX™ is designed to meet the industry’s demand for a high-yield, stable, and non-lysogenic E. coli expression system. It serves as a comprehensive solution for the development and manufacturing of non-monoclonal antibody (non-mAb) recombinant proteins and plasmid DNA for clients across the globe

– EffiX™ delivers high-yield production across multiple modalities, achieving titers of over 15 g/L for non-mAb recombinant proteins and over 1 g/L for plasmid DNA

HANGZHOU, China, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WuXi Biologics (“WuXi Bio”) (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced the launch of its innovative technology platform, EffiX™, a proprietary E. coli expression system engineered to deliver high yield and exceptional stability in the production of recombinant proteins and plasmid DNA.

The global market for microbial-derived products and intermediates is expanding rapidly, driven by increasing demand for smaller complex biomolecules — such as antibody fragments, nanobodies, enzymes, cytokines, various antigens, polypeptides, and plasmid DNA (pDNA) — all of which present significant opportunities for the development of next-generation therapies. To address the challenges in producing these biomolecules, WuXi Biologics has introduced the EffiX™ platform, which enables the development and manufacturing of microbial-derived biologics with high yield, consistent quality, as well as superior stability and scalability. The EffiX™ platform achieves titers exceeding 15 g/L for non-mAb recombinant proteins and over 1 g/L for plasmid DNA.

With streamlined processes tailored to accommodate a diverse range of project requirements from research through commercial manufacturing, the EffiX™ platform accelerates the advancement of innovative biotherapeutics for global partners by offering a comprehensive and cost-effective Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) strategy.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, “We are excited to upgrade our microbial solutions with the innovative EffiX™ platform, which offers our clients exceptional productivity and product quality, along with scalability and flexibility at every stage of development. WuXi Biologics’ continual launching of new technology platforms stems from our drive to push boundaries and foster innovation – all with the goal of enabling our global partners to accelerate the delivery of more high-quality and affordable biologics to patients worldwide.”

The EffiX™ platform is an integral component of a broader integrated technology platform at WuXi Biologics, which is predicated on microbial expression systems. This comprehensive platform encompasses early-stage research, CMC development, and GMP manufacturing, facilitating faster, more efficient, and cost-effective manufacturing processes for various modalities in the realm of next-generation therapies.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2024, WuXi Biologics is supporting 817 integrated client projects, including 21 in commercial manufacturing (excluding COVID CMO projects).

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to be an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

