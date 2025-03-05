Laos, Japan Celebrate 70 Years of Diplomacy with New Projects

On 5 March, Laos officially marked the 70th anniversary of its diplomatic relations with Japan, commemorating the milestone with an exchange of congratulatory messages between Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru.

Exchanges Between the Two Prime Ministers

In his message, Prime Minister Sonexay extended heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the Lao government and people, wishing Japan continued prosperity and success in its national development. He emphasized the significance of the strong bilateral ties, which were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in January.

This milestone, he noted, reflects the success of their longstanding friendship and cooperation, bringing mutual benefits to both nations.

In response, Prime Minister Ishiba reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with Laos, highlighting the importance of their relationship in promoting regional and international peace and stability.

He also reiterated Japan’s continued support for Laos’ economic growth and fiscal stability, particularly in areas such as infrastructure development, agriculture, education, healthcare, climate change mitigation, disaster risk reduction, and unexploded ordnance (UXO) clearance.

Japan’s Continued Assistance to Laos

Over the decades, Japan has provided substantial financial and technical assistance to Laos, contributing to advancements in key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and UXO clearance.

One of the most recent initiatives, with an agreement signed on 25 February, includes a grant of USD 67,900 for a clean water supply project in Xieng Khouang Province. Under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP), the project will be implemented in Xong Village, Phoukoud District, ensuring residents have access to clean and sanitized water.

By establishing a new water supply facility, the initiative aims to reduce household expenses on drinking water while improving overall living conditions.

On the same day, Japan signed another agreement to support education in Laos by funding the improvement of teacher training centers in nine provinces: Huaphan, Bolikhamxay, Bokeo, Xayaboury, Khammouane, Phongsaly, Sekong, Oudomxay, and Attapeu. With a total budget exceeding USD 8.2 million, this project aims to enhance educator training and raise education standards, with completion expected by 2028.

Japan’s support for Laos has been longstanding. In 2021, the Japanese government provided more than USD 1.8 million to fund five critical projects focused on UXO clearance, education, dental health, and vocational training.

These projects, funded through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Japanese Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), included a UXO clearance project in Xieng Khouang, two education projects in Savannakhet and Vientiane Province, a dental health project covering Vientiane, Vientiane Province, Bolikhamxay, Khammouane, and Savannakhet, and a vocational training project in Vientiane.