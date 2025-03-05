WUHAN, China, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Changjiang Daily.

This is Wuhan: a journey through time

Recently, “Traveling in China” has become a highly trending topic on social media platforms, as more international travelers express growing interest in exploring the nation’s rich cultural heritage and diverse landscapes. In line with this surge in travel enthusiasm, Wuhan International Communications Center launched an innovative series of multimedia travel guides “Understanding China, Discover Wuhan,” to offer a comprehensive introduction to the city for international visitors. These guides, which include videos, posters, and other digital content, aim to help travelers make the most of their time in Wuhan.

On Jan. 23, the first episode of the series, titled “This is Wuhan,” officially premiered. The episode offers an insightful introduction to Wuhan’s history and culture through its vast collection of museums, which serve as windows into the city’s past and present.

Wuhan, a vibrant city where the past and present blend seamlessly, offers a unique opportunity to explore its rich cultural heritage through museums. With 130 museums scattered throughout the city, Wuhan serves as a living repository of Chinese civilization, providing visitors with a chance to trace the city’s ancient origins and discover the stories that have shaped it.

Start your journey at the Panlongcheng Site Park, where you can step back 3,500 years in time. Here, you’ll encounter ancient relics that reveal what life was like in one of the earliest known civilizations in the region.

For those fascinated by the allure of Chu culture, the Hubei Provincial Museum is a must-visit. Among its treasures is the famous Sword of Goujian, which has remained rust-free for over a thousand years. You’ll also be captivated by the harmonious chime bells of the Marquis of Zeng, a piece of ancient musical that has stood the test of time.

No visit to Wuhan is complete without a trip to Yellow Crane Tower, a cultural and poetic icon overlooking the majestic Yangtze River. As you stand on it, you’re not just enjoying a scenic view, but also absorbing the deep history and artistic legacy the tower has witnessed throughout the centuries.

To truly understand Wuhan’s vibrant past, head to the Wuhan Museum, where you can immerse yourself in the “Confluence of the Yangtze and Han Rivers” that showcase the city’s prosperity during the Ming dynasty. The cultural relics in Wuhan Museum offer an overall look into the wealth and cultural richness that once defined Wuhan.

Imagine traveling back a hundred years, when the banks of the Yangtze River were teeming with ships. The air was filled with a blend of dialects and foreign languages from bustling docks, while the fragrance of tea wafted through the streets. Amidst this scene, the bell of the Hankow Customs would echo across the river, marking the rhythm of the city’s bustling trade and cultural exchanges. For a glimpse into this rich history, be sure to visit the Hankow Customs House Museum, where the city’s development as a major commercial hub comes to life.

From ancient relics to modern developments, Wuhan’s museums and historical sites provide a fascinating window into its past and present. Whether you’re exploring ancient sites or soaking in the city’s artistic heritage, Wuhan is a place where history is not only preserved—it’s alive, constantly shaping the present.

This is Wuhan, where the echoes of the past continue to resonate in the heart of the city, offering an unforgettable journey through time.

Come and discover the magic of Wuhan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGS7_n6Z1as&t=32s