Vientiane Announces Potential Water Shortages, Calls for Preservation Efforts

The Water Supply Enterprise of Vientiane Capital issued a statement on 5 March, announcing that water production during the hot season will likely be limited and urging residents to be mindful of their water usage.

The company highlighted the challenges of producing enough water during the dry months, noting that the current daily production capacity is 348,000 square meters, while demand requires 520,000 square meters per day.

As a result, they have called on citizens to limit their water consumption and focus on conservation efforts to prevent shortages.

The notice also recommended practical steps such as collecting water in tanks and avoiding wasteful practices like using water to wash roads or water plants.

The announcement sparked frustration among social media users, with many voicing concerns about the ongoing water shortages in certain areas, where some have gone without water for more than two months.

Several critics on social media suggested that the government should address the root cause of the problem, seek funding, or collaborate with foreign investors to increase production capacity. One commenter wrote, “We can’t live like this forever.”

This is not the first time the issue has been raised. In 2024, the government also appealed to residents for cooperation in water conservation due to technical difficulties in production and high demand.