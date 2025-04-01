Bonnell Electric Unleashes the 775 Series: The Future of Electric Performance is Here

AUSTIN, Texas, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bonnell Electric is shaking up the e-MTB and e-moto landscape with the official launch of the 775 series. A revolutionary blend of power, precision, and adaptability, the 775 lineup is designed to push boundaries, offering three distinct ways to ride—whether it’s an all-access adventure commuter, a trail-busting MTB, or a category-defying fusion of mountain bike and dirt bike. And this is just the beginning—later this year, Bonnell’s first e-moto lineup will take electric performance even further into uncharted territory.

Meet Bonnell. Adventure-ready power and performance perfectly tuned to you.

Bonnell is on a mission to bring adventure within reach. Every bike is a testament to the brand’s relentless pursuit of quality, precision, and customization—delivering the tools riders need to elevate their experience and make every journey unforgettable. The most epic rides only happen when everything works as one—technology, design, and service—all perfectly in sync no matter how you get your thrills.

“A DREAM COME TO LIFE”

“Bonnell is a dream come to life,” says Matthew Wauters, CEO and Founder. “Born from a small team of passionate riders and outdoor enthusiasts, we set out to build something we couldn’t find on the market. Every product is crafted with the rider in mind, optimized through countless hours of design, riding, and fine-tuning to adapt to your unique needs. The 775 series is our first expression of this vision. With a versatile frame, it seamlessly adapts to every part of your life—from grocery runs with the Touring kit to trail exploration with the AM, to off-road adventures with the MX.”

BUILT FOR EVERY THRILL | 775 SERIES

One platform, three ways to ride.

775 MX | NOT MTB. NOT MOTO. A NEW BREED.

Retail From: $5,495 USD

Intended Use: Off-Road

Top Speed: 40mph (65 km/h)

Peak Power: 6000 Watts

Range: 12–37miles (20-60 km)

Travel: 200mm/170mm

Dual Crown Fork

Chromoly Front Triangle

Mullet Wheelset

The 775 MX is built for riders who refuse to be confined to one category. A hybrid between a downhill MTB and a lightweight dirt bike, it delivers the agility of a mountain bike with the raw power of a moto.

At just 75 lbs (34kg), this off-road machine is engineered for pure performance. The Lekkie Pacemaker Twist Throttle provides enhanced comfort and control, while the 775 MX delivers up to 6,000W of peak power and 280 Nm of peak torque for smooth, responsive acceleration. The 65V, 1300Wh battery supports long rides, charges in under four hours, and features dual-layer safety protection with Samsung 50s cells for durability and efficiency.

Designed to conquer rugged terrain, the 775 MX boasts a reinforced 4130 chromoly front triangle with anti-rust coating, paired with 6061 forged aluminum chainstays for superior durability. The Suntour Rux 38 RC+ fork and TriAir 3CR shock provide 200mm of front travel and 170mm of rear travel, ensuring smooth handling on steep descents, technical trails, and aggressive terrain. Magura MT5 brakes with MDR-P floating rotors deliver precise, high-performance stopping power.

775 AM | THE ALL-ACCESS PASS TO ADVENTURE

Retail From: $4,295 USD

Intended Use: All-Mountain, Enduro

Top Speed: 20-28mph (32-45 km/h)

Range: 20-45miles (30-70 km)

Travel: 160mm/150mm

Adjustable Geometry

Removable Battery/Crankset

Mullet Wheelset

The 775 AM isn’t just a bike—it’s a shape-shifter. Built for every kind of rider—from first-timers to full-on trail junkies—it combines modern geometry with a modular design and progressive suspension to handle any terrain you throw at it. With adjustable power and assist settings, you can fine-tune your ride for everything from cross-country exploration to gravity-fuelled bike park laps. Need to adapt on the fly? Easily toggle the throttle on or off to stay compliant with Class 2 and Class 3 regulations, or switch between e-bike mode and a traditional ride with a quick battery or crank swap.

For purists, the 775 AM is designed for flexibility: the battery and motor can be easily removed, converting it into a traditional MTB for a raw, pedal-powered experience. This seamless switchability ensures riders get the best of both worlds.



775 AM TOURING | COMMUTE. CONNECT. DISCOVER.

For riders seeking urban versatility, the Touring Package transforms the 775 AM into a fully equipped commuter in under 10 minutes. Designed for smooth commutes, quick errands, and weekend escapes, the 775 AM Touring is built for everyday adventure.

The Touring Kit includes waterproof bags, a 66lb (30kg) capacity rack, aluminum fenders, puncture-resistant Maxxis Metropass tires, and integrated Magic Shine lights—offering an effortless, reliable, and stylish way to move through the city.

Retail From: $4,890 USD when purchased with 775 AM

$695 USD when sold individually

TAKE CONTROL: FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE PERFORMANCE

Bonnell’s e-MTB Ride Control App and Intuition Display provide advanced rider personalization—allowing 775 riders to fine-tune power modes, throttle response, and performance metrics while integrating Apple AirTag tracking for enhanced security. Designed for both professionals and everyday riders, it puts complete control at your fingertips.

NEXT-GEN ELECTRIC DIRT BIKES ON THE HORIZON

“With the 902 and 805, we’re scratching an itch riders didn’t even know they had—because they didn’t know bikes could do this. What you lose in the smell of gas and the roar of the engine, you more than make up for in the riding experience. From fully customizable ride modes to real-time performance data at your fingertips, these bikes don’t just react to you—they adapt to you. It’s a new level of control, precision, and connection to the ride that redefines what’s possible on two wheels.” says Wauters.

Bonnell 902 | Power. Precision. Pure Adrenaline.

Max Power: 46kW (62hp)

Battery Capacity: 6.6kWh Range Battery / 4.6kWh Race Battery (both swappable)

Wheels: 21″ front / 18″ rear

Suspension: 285mm travel front and rear

The Bonnell 902 redefines what’s possible in electric dirt bikes. Packing 46kW (62hp) of power, over 900Nm of torque, and 285mm of suspension travel, the 902 is agile, powerful, and ultra-responsive. Whether you’re pushing the limits on the track or tackling rugged trails, it delivers unmatched precision and excitement.

Bonnell 805 | Next-Level Fun

Max Power: 30kW (40hp)

Battery Capacity: 3.1kWh Battery (swappable)

Wheels: 21″ front / 18″ rear

Suspension: 245mm travel front and rear

The Bonnell 805 is a groundbreaking lightweight electric dirt bike, delivering 30kW (40hp) of power in a race-proven chassis. Outfitted with premium suspension, full-size 21/18 wheels, powerful brakes, and a modular battery system, the 805 is ready—no upgrades needed. Built for riders who demand versatility and peak performance, the 805 promises top-tier handling and adaptability.

ABOUT BONNELL

Bonnell is a global brand driven by a passion for two wheels and adventure. With teams in Austin, Perth, Hong Kong, and Dongguan, Bonnell blends innovative engineering with a deep commitment to the rider experience. Every bike is purpose-built for seamless performance, precision tunability, accessible power, and an authentic ride feel.

JOIN THE BONNELL COMMUNITY

Bonnell invites riders of all levels to be part of the next generation of two-wheel adventure.

For more information, visit https://ridebonnell.com/ or follow us on Instagram @ridebonnell.



