Laos Deploys Troops to Assist Myanmar in Earthquake Relief Efforts

On 31 March, the Lao People’s Army dispatched a team of 33 personnel to Myanmar to assist in search, rescue, and relief operations following a devastating earthquake.

The team consists of 13 firefighters, 11 soldiers, and several support personnel, all trained in emergency response and humanitarian assistance.

Upon arriving at Naypyidaw Airport, the Lao team received a warm welcome from Myanmar’s authorities before proceeding to Mandalay, one of the cities most affected by the earthquake.

The troops will collaborate with local disaster response teams to locate missing persons, provide essential aid, and support ongoing relief efforts.

On 29 March, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone sent a telegram of condolences to Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, expressing deep sympathy for the loss of life and destruction caused by the earthquake.

Meanwhile, in Myanmar, the earthquake has claimed 2,056 lives, left 3,900 injured, and 270 people remain missing as authorities continue their efforts to find more survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings.

To honor the victims, national flags will fly at half-mast until 6 April “in sympathy for the loss of life and damages” from the quake, the junta announced in a statement on 31 March.