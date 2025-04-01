Speedboat Explosion Off Phuket Injures Six Tourists

A speedboat carrying 36 tourists was engulfed in flames following an explosion off Phuket island, Thailand, on 1 April. The incident left at least six people injured, though no fatalities have been reported.

The vessel, identified as Tana Marine 555, was just 50 meters from the shore when the explosion tore through it. The blast sent debris flying and rapidly spread fire across the boat, forcing those on board to react quickly.

Most of the passengers, primarily from Russia and Kazakhstan, leaped into the water to escape the flames before being rescued by a passing vessel.

Rescue Efforts and Initial Investigation

Nachapong Pranit, director of the Phuket Marine Office, stated that a rescue team was dispatched immediately after receiving a report at 9:20 am. The Phuket Information Center confirmed that all 36 crew members and passengers managed to escape the burning vessel.

Authorities later learned from the ship’s captain that the speedboat had departed from Chalong Pier, en route to Mai Thon Island. Upon arrival, the tourists went swimming while the captain noticed an issue with the engine.

As he attempted to repair it, he contacted the ship’s owner to request a replacement vessel. However, while awaiting the new boat, a fire erupted, leading to the explosion.

Casualties and Injuries

At the time of the incident, only three crew members—the captain, an engine mechanic, and a guide—were on board. All three sustained burns and shrapnel injuries before being rescued and transported to the hospital. Initial reports indicated that three tourists were also injured. Later updates confirmed that two of them suffered burns and required medical treatment.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the explosion to determine whether mechanical failure or other factors contributed to the fire.