Grand Opening of the April 2025 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows Phase I: Esports Trend, IP Collaborations, and Blind Box Economy Reshape Future of Electronics Trade

HONG KONG, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The April 2025 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows officially opened today. The first of three phases runs from April 11 to 14 at AsiaWorld-Expo, comprising major international trade shows for gaming, consumer electronics and electronic components. The exhibition continues to strengthen its position as the “Global Electronics Supply Chain Hub and Asia-Pacific Launchpad for Innovation”. It aims to deliver a dynamic, efficient trade platform that seamlessly integrates trend insights, product sourcing, and premium supplier connections.

The inaugural Global Sources Gaming Show debuts as an independent exhibition this year. The first phase features more than 2,000 qualified exhibitors from across Asia, showcasing over 100,000 cutting-edge products and comprehensive peripheral ecosystems that will define electronics industry trends for the coming six months. The show is projected to attract more than 60,000 professional B2B visitors globally.

Mr. Hu Wei, CEO of Global Sources, highlighted the forward-looking vision of the Global Sources Hong Kong Show amidst the rapidly changing global trade landscape. The event is pioneering a new era of trade shows by integrating comprehensive online-to-offline (O2O) solutions. The Global Sources Hong Kong Show is transforming the way exhibitors and buyers connect. Through pre-event precision marketing powered by registration data analytics, real-time digital services, cloud-based live-streamed expo experiences, and post-event promotional optimization, the show is setting a new standard for efficiency and innovation. “This comprehensive digital transformation not only creates an efficient, targeted, and all-encompassing platform for exhibitors and buyers but also champions eco-friendly green procurement,” said Mr. Hu. “It marks a milestone in the 30-year evolution of Global Sources Online (GSOL) and positions the show as an industry trend leader and an incubator for groundbreaking innovations.”

Global Sources Gaming Show Debuts as Standalone Exhibition

In its inaugural year as a standalone exhibition, the Global Sources Gaming Show has established itself as one of Asia’s premier esports peripherals events. The show features over 200 prominent brands including DAREU, AULA, PXN, VGN, FL•ESPORTS, and Morphling, showcasing the latest innovations in gaming technology.

A key highlight is the introduction of the new “KOLs and Buyers’ Favorite Gaming Gear Awards,” which features a dual scoring system: 70% from professional KOL judges and 30% from on-site buyers’ votes. The awards cover six categories—gaming mice, keyboards, chairs, monitors, controllers, and headsets—evaluating each based on design, functionality, user experience, material quality, and innovation. The top 18 products will compete in a special testing zone, where the final “Most Popular Products” will be selected.

John Kao, Vice President of Hong Kong Shows & Overseas Shows at Global Sources, emphasized the unique approach of this selection process. “By combining professional expertise with market feedback, we are breaking away from traditional exhibition models. Beyond providing clear direction for the esports hardware market, it helps buyers precisely identify premium products to gain competitive advantages., It has the potential to revolutionize the industry’s product development ecosystem.”

IP Collaborations and Blind Box Economy Spark New Consumer Electronics Trends

As Generation Z emerges as the dominant market force, their preference for IP collaborations and limited-edition products is reshaping market value propositions. Products are evolving from mere utility items to cultural symbols. In the first phase of this year’s exhibition, numerous exhibitors demonstrated innovative pathways in consumer electronics through IP crossover collaborations:

Leveraging Global IPs to Enhance Product Competitiveness

Exhibitors are harnessing internationally recognized IPs to elevate their product competitiveness. For instance, Qishun Innovation ( Shenzhen ) collaborates with renowned global IPs to launch a series of co-branded and licensed consumer electronics. These partnerships not only enhance product uniqueness but also increase market appeal. Building Brand Moats Through Original IP Development

Exhibitors are creating proprietary IPs to establish distinct brand identities and strengthen their competitive edge. Exhibitor etechgroups showcases a range of consumer electronics featuring their original character IP “MEOWZART,” introducing a distinctive brand presence in the international market. Establishing a Comprehensive IP Ecosystem

Industry leaders are adopting an integrated “IP Incubation–Licensing–Customization” model, combining co-branded partnerships with original IP development to drive global brand expansion. Trendy digital peripheral brand AKKO and its sub-brand MonsGeek demonstrate this approach through their diverse portfolio, which includes keyboards featuring popular IPs such as One Piece, Hatsune Miku , and Joy of Life, alongside their proprietary IP creations. Their “Original IP + Brand” strategy shows significant potential for international market growth.

As IP licensing and collaboration models gain momentum, market opportunities continue to expand. IP owners are increasingly exploring B2B channels and blind box business models to diversify their revenue streams. This innovative approach not only creates new monetization opportunities for IP owners but also offers manufacturers more flexible partnership options. For example, Akko introduced wholesale services for IP keycap blind boxes, pioneering B2B applications in the blind box economy. Similarly, IP Happi Class leveraged the Global Sources HK shows to showcase their Happi Town blind box series, featuring virtual community themes. The brand also organized exclusive blind box lottery events to engage buyers and explore new market possibilities.

John Kao, Vice President of Hong Kong Shows & Overseas Shows at Global Sources, remarked, “IP collaboration has evolved beyond single products into diversified experiential innovations. Pairing electronics with blind boxes not only strengthens ties with core customers but also creates new premium value opportunities. This empowers stakeholders across the value chain to tap deeper into IP’s potential and injects fresh momentum into the B2B market.” He also highlighted that, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the globalsources.com (GSOL), Global Sources has transformed its mascot IP “Show Genie” into a blind box product. These will be distributed in limited quantities through on-site user surveys, enhancing the commercial atmosphere at the exhibition.

Global Sources Innovation Awards: Honoring Excellence

The Global Sources Innovation Awards ceremony kicks off during the first day of the show. It brought together top judges from industry associations, tech media, standards organizations, and buyers to spotlight leaders in electronics innovation. The first phase awards are all about consumer electronics. Global Sources has first partnered with the prestigious European Product Design Award (EPDA)™ to launch the “Best Product Design Award,” honoring products that stand out in creativity and design brilliance.

This dual-award format is all about pushing companies to step up their R&D capabilities, gain a stronger edge in the global market, and build top-tier brand identities. It’s driving the electronics industry toward steady growth.

Mr. Hu Wei, CEO of Global Sources emphasized the importance of the award. “This recognition motivates companies to increase R&D investment and explore innovative pathways. It enables them to establish a distinct competitive advantage in the global marketplace. Moreover, award-winning products achieve enhanced market positioning, thereby expanding their global brand influence. This ceremony sets a new industry benchmark, propelling innovation and growth within the electronics sector.”

Esports Summit: Exploring New Industry Opportunities

The Global Sources Summit features a dedicated esports segment, including a themed summit and workshop. Industry leaders including Vincent Wang, Director of APAC Sports & Entertainment and Global Esports Industry at Unilumin, Jennifer Lim, Personal Project and Service-Learning Coordinator, MYP Design and ESports teacher at XCL World Academy, Doug Konopelko, Senior Manager of Education Impact at CDW, and Gerald Solomon, Founder and CEO of NASEF, will convene to explore emerging trends and opportunities in the field.

Mr. Gerald Solomon, Founder and CEO of NASEF, remarked, “The summit will offer a unique opportunity to share NASEF’s globally recognized esports education and training content, to tens of thousands of technology manufacturers and industry leaders. Esports is a billion-dollar industry with millions of players and followers around the world. Along with AI, the esports industry is the future of technology. We are excited to share what this opportunity is, and how the technology industry can take advantage it.”

The April 12 summit, titled “The Next Tech Opportunity,” will examine the evolution of esports technology, marketing strategies, and global education trends. The April 13 workshop, “The Business of Esports: A Guide to Industry Partnerships and Revenue Growth,” will provide actionable insights through case studies, assisting participants in unlocking market potential and enhancing their commercial competitiveness.



