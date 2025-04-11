Great Place To Work™ Greater China Celebrates the Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China 2025

SHANGHAI, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 10th, Great Place To Work™ Greater China held the Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China 2025 Awards Ceremony at the China Life Conference Centre.

This ceremony aims to distinguish the awarded companies from others by fostering trustworthy organizations that bridge gaps in employees’ daily experiences. Numerous testimonials highlight that once a strong balance and female empowerment are established, we witness significant improvements in learning, innovation, collaboration, and overall excellence in workplace outcomes.

Celebrating women in the workplace is essential for creating inclusive and equitable environments. Recognizing their contributions not only highlights the diverse perspectives that drive innovation and creativity but also empowers all employees to thrive. When workplaces celebrate women’s achievements, they send a powerful message about the value of collaboration and the importance of diverse voices in decision-making. This recognition boosts morale and encourages a culture of respect and support, ultimately leading to enhanced performance and success for the entire organization.

Embracing and celebrating women’s input is not just a recognition of individual accomplishments; it is a commitment to a more balanced and dynamic workplace for everyone.

“We recognize that celebrating the achievements of women isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s a business imperative. Their diverse perspectives, innovative thinking, and unwavering dedication are intrinsic to the success of any organization. We are committed to fostering an environment where every woman feels empowered to reach her full potential because when women thrive, the whole company thrives.” –Jose Bezanilla, CEO of Great Place To Work™, Greater China.

Keynote Speech- a highlight of the event.

Ms. Lilian Meng, Associate VP – HR Head, Mainland China, Hong Kong & Mongolia of VFS Global, inspired everyone by sharing firsthand some of her company’s unique programs and practices that foster trust and excellence. From speaking of what the experience is like being a woman of her position, to allowing the audience to understand the trials entailed in overcoming challenges specific to her gender at work, Ms. Meng hopes to continue working to ensure a better workplace culture for all, that celebrates this diversity.

These are the winners of the Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China 2025

We celebrate you!

AbbVie Greater China

Accenture

Adobe

Align Technology China

Allianz China

American Express International, Inc.

Atomy China

Brown-Forman Greater China

Cadence

Capella Hotels and Resorts

Cisco

Coats China

DB Schenker

DHL Express

DHL Global Forwarding, China

DHL Supply Chain Taiwan

DKSH

DOW

ESAB China

Ethypharm China

eyebuydirect

Fonterra

Hilti（Shanghai）Ltd

Hilton

IGT Solutions

IHG Hotels & Resorts

Kerry China

Li & Fung

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Marriott International

Mastercard

Mayoly China

Medela Greater China

Metlife

Royal FrieslandCampina China

SAP

SC Johnson

Sephora China

Servier China

Shanghai Totole Food Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

SKF China

Standard Chartered GBS China & GBS Guangzhou

Stryker China Commercial / Stryker (Suzhou) Medical Technology Co., Ltd

Swire Coca-Cola HK

Synopsys China

Tapestry

Tata Communications

Teva Pharmaceutical

TP

VFS Global

Watts China

Zurich Insurance

The Core Findings

This year, we award 53 organizations as the Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China 2025, with an impressive average Trust Index score of 92.08% out of 75,643 collected responses, and an average Inclusion Index of 89.96%.

These awarded organizations come from 10+ different industries, with Manufacturing & Production, and Information Technology accounting for the greatest proportion.

The strongest statements collected were:

“I would strongly endorse my company to friends and family as a great place to work”: 92.4%.

“This is a psychologically and emotionally healthy place to work”: 90%.

“Management does a good job of assigning and coordinating people”: 90.1%.

Great Place To Work™ Greater China celebrates the vital role of women in the workplace, recognizing their contributions and leadership in driving innovation and inclusivity across all sectors.

About the Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China List

Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China is an accreditation standard which recognizes those top organizations that, while providing a great work environment to all employees, are also creating positive and supportive workplaces for women, in particular developing and promoting practices that make sure women in the workplace have a fair and positive work experience, and have the opportunity to contribute to the success of the business while they develop their talents personally and professionally.

The objective of publishing the list is to acknowledge organisations and Great Workplaces from diverse industries and sizes that deliver and establish great workplace cultures for women and among the colleagues and associates, to sustain and enhance the competitive edge of the region.

About Great Place to Work™ Greater China

Great Place to Work™ is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures that provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses in more than 170 countries and regions, through proprietary assessment tools, benchmarks, and certification programs. In Greater China, we work with different media partners to publish our lists namely, the ‘Best Workplaces™ in Greater China‘ list, a special list of ‘Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China‘ list, the ‘Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong‘ list and the ‘Best Workplaces™ in Taiwan‘ list. In the US, we work with Fortune Magazine to publish the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.

Follow Great Place To Work™ Greater China

www.greatplacetowork.cn

Join the community on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook, and

WeChat ID: greatplacetowork

Contact: Marissa Reyes, Marissa.Reyes@greatplacetowork.com