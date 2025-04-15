KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — realme Malaysia is set to elevate the audio and mobile experience with the launch of two exciting new products – the realme Buds Air 7 and the realme T200 Lite. As a global leader in innovative technology, realme continues to push boundaries with these new releases, combining premium sound quality and cutting-edge performance in one sleek, affordable package. The realme Buds Air 7 offers exceptional sound clarity and immersive Active Noise Cancellation, while the realme T200 Lite provides a powerful mobile experience for everyday tasks and entertainment. Whether you’re working, gaming, or enjoying your favorite media, realme’s latest products deliver the ultimate balance of functionality and style.



realme Launches realme Buds Air 7 and Buds T200 Lite, Price Starts from RM79

realme Buds Air 7: Elevating Your Sound Experience

The realme Buds Air 7 redefine what true wireless earbuds can offer, delivering an exceptional listening experience with 12.4mm titanium-plated dynamic drivers and Hi-Res Audio support via the LHDC 5.0 codec. This combination ensures crystal-clear highs, deep lows, and immersive sound quality, perfect for all types of audios. Enhanced with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, the realme Buds Air 7 provide up to 52dB of noise reduction, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your music, podcasts, or calls, free from external distractions. With up to 13 hours of playback on a single charge (ANC off) and up to 52 hours when paired with the charging case, these earbuds are designed for all-day listening. A quick 10-minute charge delivers an impressive 10 hours of use, while Bluetooth 5.4 ensures a stable and uninterrupted connection.

Built for durability, the realme Buds Air 7 come with an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, making them the ideal companion for workouts, outdoor activities, and your daily commute. Featuring six microphones and AI-powered noise reduction, these earbuds ensure clear, crisp calls in even the noisiest environments. The realme Buds Air 7 also feature dual-device connectivity, allowing users to easily switch between devices without missing a beat. Whether you’re gaming or watching movies, the ultra-low 45ms latency ensures smooth, lag-free audio, making these earbuds perfect for entertainment on the go.

realme Buds T200: Superior Sound, Seamless Connectivity

The realme Buds T200 Lite features dual-device connectivity, allowing users to seamlessly switch between devices without the hassle of manual reconnection. A quick 10-minute charge provides up to 5 hours of playback, keeping you powered up throughout your day.

Designed to offer premium sound quality, effortless connectivity, and all-day comfort, these earbuds are perfect for music lovers, gamers, and professionals alike. Equipped with 12mm dynamic bass drivers, they deliver clear, crisp sound with deep bass. With up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge and an IPX4 water resistance rating, the T200 Lite is built to withstand daily use, including light rain or sweat from workouts.

With the launch of both the realme Buds Air 7 and realme Buds T200 Lite, realme offers Malaysians the perfect choice to fit their needs and budget. Whether you’re looking for premium audio performance or a more affordable option without compromising on quality, realme has something for everyone. By bringing both models to the Malaysian market, realme ensures that every user can enjoy cutting-edge audio technology, seamless connectivity, and exceptional value, all tailored to fit their lifestyle and preferences.

Please refer below for the purchase availability of the realme Buds Air 7 and realme Buds T200 Lite:

Device RRP Platform Promotion realme Buds Air 7 Ivory Gold, Moss Green RM299 realme Brand Stores, Authorised Dealer Stores, Official Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop RM50 discount when purchase before 30 April 2025 realme Buds T200 Lite Volt Black, Storm Grey RM119 Official Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop RM40 discount when purchase before 30 April 2025

