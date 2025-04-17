Radisson Hotel Group opens Radisson Resort Mui Ne, a private beachfront paradise on Vietnam’s pristine coast

BRUSSELS, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Radisson Hotel Group is pleased to announce the opening of Radisson Resort Mui Ne, a secluded beachfront retreat along the unspoiled shores of Suoi Nuoc Beach in Binh Thuan, Vietnam. Here, clear turquoise waters meet golden sands to create a sanctuary where comfort, sustainability, and natural beauty blend seamlessly for an unforgettable coastal escape.



Radisson Resort Mui Ne Overview

The resort features 126 exclusive rooms, including 12 beachfront villas and eight garden villas, all with private pools, catering to a wide range of travelers, from couples to families and groups. The property includes family-friendly amenities such as a dedicated kids club, pet-friendly facilities, and spacious family suites. Guests can enjoy reviving wellness and spa facilities alongside various adventure sports activities, including kite surfing and paddle boarding. The clean lines and natural light reflect the Scandinavian style, beautifully complemented by the rich colors and textures inspired by Phan Thiet and Mui Ne’s landscape and culture.

“Radisson Resort Mui Ne is not just a hotel; it’s a destination where every moment is created to offer unparalleled luxury and adventure,” said Richard Mehr, General Manager of Radisson Resort Mui Ne. “We are proud to offer our guests a perfect balance of relaxation, culinary excellence, and eco-friendly practices, ensuring an enriching stay for families and individuals alike.”



Radisson Resort Mui Ne Beach Front Pool Villa

A Seaside Sanctuary in Vietnam

Radisson Resort Mui Ne captivates guests with its stunning beachfront location on Suoi Nuoc Beach, one of the area’s most remarkable stretches of coastline. With direct access to the sand and sea, visitors can swim, stroll, and soak up the tropical sun away from the crowds. Visitors can explore the famous white sand dunes, often nicknamed ‘Vietnam’s mini-Sahara’, or visit Bau Trang and Bau Sen, freshwater lakes known for their seasonal lotus blooms and breathtaking views.

A commitment to sustainability

The resort demonstrates a strong dedication to sustainability, embracing eco-friendly practices such as harnessing solar-powered energy, implementing robust water conservation measures, and providing guests with delicious organic dining options from locally sourced ingredients. Drinking water is bottled directly at the resort to minimize environmental impact. Highlighting Vietnam’s position as the world’s second-largest coffee producer, the resort proudly sources all coffee locally. Additionally, most of the products, from fresh vegetables to seafood and meats, are responsibly sourced from within Vietnam, supporting local communities and reducing the resort’s ecological footprint.



Radisson Resort Mui Ne Dunes Restaurant Terrace

A culinary and adventure journey

Guests are invited to go on an extraordinary culinary journey, showcasing diverse dining experiences emphasizing farm-to-table freshness and authentic regional specialties. From sustainably sourced seafood to traditional Vietnamese dishes, each offering is thoughtfully curated to highlight the authenticity, freshness, health benefits, superior quality, and rich flavors unique to Vietnam. Every dish strikes a harmonious balance, reflecting the culinary philosophy of balance and harmony inherent in Asian cuisine, yin and yang, sweet and salty, fresh and fermented, and cooling and warming, the culinary creations represent the unwavering passion and dedication to bringing guests the finest Vietnamese gastronomy.

Adventure-seekers can also explore thrilling off-property experiences, including kayaking, sand surfing, kite surfing, and hiking. Carefully curated Instagram-worthy spots further enhance the allure, capturing the enchanting landscapes and the unforgettable charm of Mui Ne.



Radisson Resort Mui Ne Bedroom Beach Front Pool Villa

Exploring hidden gems

The surrounding region is a treasure trove of natural and cultural attractions. From the picturesque white and red sand dunes to local wonders such as the Fish Sauce Museum, Ta Cu Mountain, Thuy Tu Temple, Po Sah Inu Towers, and Ke Ga Lighthouse; every excursion reveals a new chapter of Vietnam’s rich heritage. Mui Ne is also renowned as a top destination for kitesurfing and windsurfing.

Radisson Resort Mui Ne is conveniently situated just three hours by car from Tan Son Nhat International Airport (SGN) in Ho Chi Minh City, making it an easy escape from the city for domestic and international visitors.

Reflecting on the Group’s growing presence in the region, Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa & Southeast Asia Pacific. Radisson Hotel Group, added, “Our expansion in Vietnam with Radisson Resort Mui Ne marks an exciting milestone. This opening not only enhances our portfolio in the region but also reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences in destinations that boast natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.”

For more information or to book, click here.

Download high-resolution pictures here.

RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with over 1,520 hotels in operation and under development in +100 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 20 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group we care for people, communities and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | X | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok

ABOUT RADISSON

Radisson is an upscale hotel brand that offers Scandinavian inspired hospitality, which enables guests to find more harmony in their travel experience. With natural surroundings and unexpected delights, Radisson inspires the art of being in the moment, helping guests find the right balance for their stay and enabling them to switch off and relax. Radisson hotels can be found in leisure destinations, suburban and city settings, and near airports. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson is part of the Radisson family of brands, which also includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website. Or connect with Radisson on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | X | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok