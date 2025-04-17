SuperPlay Announces New Game: Disney Solitaire

Now available globally, the collaboration marks the first new game launch following Playtika’s acquisition of SuperPlay

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SuperPlay is leveling up with a magical new collaboration. The hit mobile gaming studio, now part of Playtika’s (NASDAQ:PLTK) powerhouse of interactive entertainment, is collaborating with Disney Games to launch a new free-to-play solitaire game, Disney Solitaire, available now for Android and iOS devices, with optional in-app purchases.

Disney Solitaire offers a fresh twist on the classic TriPeaks Solitaire game, blending timeless card gameplay with the magic of Disney. Players journey through enchanting scenes and relive nostalgic moments with iconic characters. With engaging levels and compelling visuals, Disney Solitaire invites mobile gaming and Disney fans alike to reconnect with some of their favorite stories while enjoying a fresh take on Solitaire.

Disney Solitaire will feature over 75 Disney and Pixar characters and storylines, including Disney’s The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen and Moana, as well as Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story, Coco, Ratatouille, Up and more offering a rich and diverse gaming experience for players around the world.

“Teaming up with Disney Games to create Disney Solitaire is an important milestone for the company as we continue to find captivating ways to keep players engaged, this time with the help of beloved Disney and Pixar characters,” said Gilad Almog, Co-Founder, SuperPlay.

“Disney Solitaire offers a delightful twist on TriPeaks Solitaire with the added magic of Disney and Pixar characters,” said Luigi Priore, VP, General Manager, Disney and Pixar Games. “SuperPlay’s talented artists have crafted a stunning new visual style, and combined with their mobile gaming expertise, deliver an engaging game that beautifully showcases the magic of classic Disney and Pixar films.”

Disney Solitaire is currently available globally on Android and iOS devices via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles, who recently acquired SuperPlay in November 2024. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

About SUPERPLAY, LTD.

Founded in 2019 by industry veterans Gilad Almog, Eyal Netzer and Elad Drory, SuperPlay is one of the fastest growing mobile gaming companies in the world with back-to-back hit games: Dice Dreams and Domino Dreams. SuperPlay was acquired by Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) in 2024.

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/disney_solitaire.jpg

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/playtika_logo.jpg