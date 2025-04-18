Global Sources Hong Kong Shows Phase II Officially Opens: AI, Fashion, and Technology Reshape the New Landscape of Global Sourcing

HONG KONG, April 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The second phase of the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows opened today at AsiaWorld-Expo, running from April 18 to 21. The four-day event combines four major trade shows: the Mobile Electronics, Smart Home, Security & Home Appliances, Lifestyle, and Home & Kitchen shows. With the theme “Forecasting Future Markets, Leading New Procurement Trends,” the exhibition is dedicated to create a comprehensive commercial ecosystem that integrates trend insights, product sourcing, and connections with premium suppliers. More than 2,000 export-oriented companies are participating, showcasing an astounding 150,000 innovative products. Attendees can explore a variety of cutting-edge items, including mobile devices, smart wearables, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) technology, smart home solutions, personal healthcare products, and pet supplies. With a diverse range of product offerings designed to distinguish themselves in a competitive market, the event serves as a valuable resource for professional buyers seeking forward-thinking procurement strategies.

Global Sources Hong Kong Shows Phase II includes:

Global Sources Mobile Electronics

Global Sources Smart Home, Security & Home Appliances

Global Sources Lifestyle

Global Sources Home & Kitchen

John Kao, Vice President of Hong Kong Shows & Overseas Shows at Global Sources, stated that the exhibition is not just a pivotal opportunity for innovation in the global sourcing ecosystem; it also serves as an essential platform for businesses looking to enter new markets and showcase their competitive advantages. To assist exhibitors in navigating global trade barriers and expanding into diverse markets, the event will provide valuable support for buyers seeking to develop precise risk management strategies and tackle import challenges. The exhibition plans to enhance its offerings through on-site events, summits, and matching services.

Moreover, the integration of online and offline (O2O) services will be strengthened by leveraging the extensive data and cutting-edge AI technology available on the Global Sources website (globalsources.com). These efforts aim to promote the sustained and stable development of global trade.

Differentiated Products Lead New Global Sourcing Ecosystem

Against the backdrop of a complex global trade environment and increasingly fierce market competition, enterprises’ overseas expansion models are transitioning from “passively adapting to rules” to “actively creating demand.” By breaking through the challenges of product homogenization through technological innovation and emotional connections, businesses are seizing differentiated market opportunities. John Kao points out: “The core logic of exhibitors’ global expansion lies in effectively responding to external environmental uncertainties through market diversification strategies and building brand irreplaceability through product differentiation strategies. It’s important to emphasize that while cutting-edge technologies like AI are powerful tools to help enterprises break through market access barriers, the key to forming sustainable competitive advantages lies in having a comprehensive perspective and deeply integrating elements such as technology, scenarios, emotions, and design, rather than simply relying on technological feature stacking.”

1. AI+ Impact on the Industry: Differentiation Becomes the “Core Engine”

AI has achieved deep application in the show, becoming the core driving force for industry innovation. Many exhibitor use AI as their foundational technological logic, breaking the boundaries between traditional hardware and scenarios to build diversified application scenarios covering AI smart wearables, AI glasses, AI translation earphones, AI health management devices, AI PCs, and AI projectors. AI is previewing unlimited possibilities for future living through a dual-track model of “technology popularization + scenario verticalization.” Among them, Creek Wearable, focusing on user demand prediction, showcases smart wearable devices with built-in large language models like DeepSeek and ChatGPT that analyze user behavior in real-time to provide health alerts and schedule planning, upgrading smart hardware from “passive response” to “proactive service”; Chasinglight, with its “lightweight body + strong cloud” design concept, introduces AI Bluetooth earphones that connect directly to large language models like DeepSeek through mobile apps for status synchronization and convenient interaction; ZWEAR focuses on vertical application scenarios, launching AI smart glasses with an open-ear design, integrating AI simultaneous translation, meeting recording, real-time photography, and all-day smart broadcasting functions, effectively addressing information processing needs in cross-border meetings and business travel, redefining mobile office efficiency.

2. Integration of Technology and Fashion: New Brands’ Breakthrough Pathways

As global market competition intensifies and traditional track growth space becomes limited, some emerging export brand exhibitors are targeting Generation Z consumers’ dual demands for “personalized expression” and “technological experience.” Emerging brands are integrating fresh elements such as IP, trendy co-branding, DIY design, and fashion aesthetics based on innovative technology to strengthen products’ emotional value and market differentiation, opening new growth channels. Yoose razors feature powerful high-speed silent motors combined with lightweight portability and all-metal body design, elevating daily grooming into a fashionable ritual for male consumers, targeting global urban elite consumer groups. DOOGEE focuses on “fashionable cool technology,” creating rugged yet stylish rugged phone that precisely target differentiated needs of personalized consumer groups. Petsuper showcases smart cat litter boxes integrating automatic cleaning, deodorizing, sand replenishment, and packaging functions, meeting high efficiency demands in pet care scenarios while seamlessly integrating into modern living spaces through fashionable design, enhancing both aesthetics and practicality of pet care products.

3. Leading Companies Reinforce Advantages: Industry Leaders Drive Upgrade Through Self-Innovation

At the second phase of the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows, many industry leaders are actively consolidating technological advantages and continuing technological innovation to lead industry transformation and upgrading. They are no longer satisfied with existing market positions but are proactively exploring new technology applications to meet consumers’ increasingly elevated demands, further consolidating their irreplaceable positions in the global market and driving comprehensive innovation in the global procurement ecosystem.

Taking HTC as an example, as a pioneer in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR), the company has once again partnered with Global Sources Hong Kong shows to launch the “XR Experience Zone,” showcasing its latest breakthroughs in virtual reality and augmented reality technologies. By integrating cutting-edge technologies such as eye tracking, automatic pupillary distance adjustment, and full-color see-through capability, HTC provides immersive mixed reality experiences. Visitor can personally try multiple popular VR experience contents on-site, including “Kayak VR: Mirage,” “The Blu,” “Dead Second,” and “Notre-Dame de Paris,” directly feeling the impact brought by technological innovation. Additionally, HTC is also exhibiting its latest VIVE Mars camera tracking solution at the show, exploring new possibilities for virtual reality content creation. This solution provides precise tracking capabilities, allowing image producers to integrate real-world camera movements with virtual environments in real-time, significantly enhancing the user experience of image production.

Global Sources Innovation Awards: Promotes Industry Innovation with Dual Awards

The Global Sources Innovation Awards ceremony kicks off during the first day of the show. The second phase Innovation Awards mainly cover products in mobile electronics, smart home, security and home appliances, and quality living areas, aiming to recognize outstanding achievements in electronic product design, innovation, and quality, reflecting current technology development trends and future potential. It brings together top judges from industry associations, tech media, standards organizations to spotlight leaders in electronics innovation, ensuring the authority and fairness of the evaluation. Additionally, Global Sources Hong Kong shows have first partnered with the prestigious European Product Design Award (EPDA)™ to launch the “Best Product Design Award,” honoring products that stand out in creativity and design brilliance. The European Product Design Award (EPDA) evaluation criteria emphasize not only product aesthetics, user experience, and innovation, but also product functionality and performance, sustainability, market and social impact, as well as industry standards and specifications, ensuring that winning products achieve excellence in design, technology, environmental protection, and social responsibility. This award ceremony encourages companies to enhance their R&D and innovation capabilities while elevating the high-end image of award-winning electronic products, expanding brand influence, and promoting healthy and rapid development of the electronics industry.

Laurent Devos, CEO of the European Product Design Award (EPDA), stated, “The European Product Design Award (EPDA) is honored to collaborate with Global Sources to jointly launch the ‘Best Product Design Award’ at the exhibition. This collaboration demonstrates our shared commitment to discovering and recognizing outstanding design and innovation achievements globally.”

Global Sources Summit: Comprehensive Analysis of Cutting-Edge Trends and Business Opportunities

The Global Sources Summit held during the exhibition focuses on the theme “Tech-Enabled Strategies for an Era of Change” highlighting frontier areas such as AI, smart home, cross-border e-commerce, and green technology. The summit invited industry experts from various fields including SHOPLINE, eBay, Nielsen IQ, IoT Hong Kong (IOTHK), Philippine Trade & Investment Center-Hong Kong , Habits Bangkok, SGS, Guangzhou C&T, and others to engage in in-depth exchanges and practical experience sharing on topics such as “Beauty, Health, and Home E-commerce,” ” Chinese Brands to Go Global,” “Smart Home and Emerging Markets,” “AIoT Convergence,” “Philippines-Hong Kong Trade Opportunities,” “Interactive Design for Home Appliances,” “Green Technology Design for Mobile Electronic Products,” and “Pet Product Safety and Regulations.” John Kao emphasized: “This summit closely aligns with market trends and focuses on key issues. The practical sharing from experts will help enterprises accurately grasp trends and seize business opportunities. In the current era of technology-led transformation, enterprises need to keep pace and seek breakthroughs through innovation.”



About Global Sources

Global Sources is an internationally recognized multichannel Online-to-Offline (O2O) sourcing platform that has been driving global trade for over 50 years. The company connects authentic buyers and verified suppliers worldwide with tailored solutions and trusted market intelligence through its online platform GlobalSources.com, mobile apps, industry-specific trade shows, and tailored business matching. Global Sources’ unique services have successfully provided efficient and convenient commercial services to over 14 million registered international buyers and users.