Thailand Reviews Visa-Free Entry Amid Concerns of Illegal Stays, Drop in Chinese Tourism

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has ordered a review of the country’s visa-free entry scheme following reports of foreign nationals overstaying their visits and working illegally, government spokesman Jirayu Huangsu announced on 21 April.

Jirayu stated that the directive was issued to the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Tourism and Sports. He explained that some visitors have been violating the terms of their stay by remaining in the country beyond the permitted period and engaging in unlicensed work.

The prime minister has also tasked the ministries with evaluating the effectiveness of the current scheme and recommending an appropriate length of stay to ensure the policy continues to support tourism while preventing misuse.

This move follows discussions in March about reducing the visa-free stay period from 60 days to 30 days.

According to Thai media, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said the proposed change has already gained support from relevant agencies, who believe a shorter stay could help curb the use of the visa-free policy for illicit business activities. He added that details are still being finalized before any official announcement is made.

Since July 2024, nationals from 93 countries have been allowed to enter Thailand without a visa for tourism, business, or short-term work, staying up to 60 days with an optional 30-day extension. However, tourism industry operators note that most visitors do not stay the full duration, long-haul tourists typically stay between 14 to 21 days, while short-haul visitors often remain for about a week.

The proposed changes come amid a sharp decline in Chinese tourist arrivals. On 16 April, only 5,833 Chinese visitors entered Thailand, significantly below the usual daily average of 15,000 to 20,000, marking the lowest number so far in 2025.

The Association of Thai Travel Agents has described it as the worst drop in years. As of 20 April, Thailand had received 1.5 million Chinese tourists this year, followed by 1.4 million from Malaysia and 835,385 from Russia.

The decline has been partly attributed to safety concerns, particularly following the recent high-profile kidnapping of a Chinese actor, which has heightened caution among potential travelers.

Officials are expected to finalize and announce updates to the visa policy in the coming weeks.