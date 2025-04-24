PORT VILA, Vanuatu, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets is proud to conclude a highly successful appearance at iFX Expo Mexico LATAM 2025, where the brand not only engaged with industry stakeholders, but also received widespread recognition for its innovation, technology, and strong industry collaboration.



Vantage Wraps Up a Successful Showcase at iFX Expo Mexico LATAM 2025

Held in the vibrant city of México, the event brought together some of the biggest names in the online trading and fintech industry. For Vantage, it was a week filled with thought leadership, strategic discussions, engaging entertainment, and meaningful connection with industry leaders.

At the core of the expo were powerful discussions around the future of trading, fintech innovation, and industry engagement. Alejandro Zelniker, Affiliates and Partners Business Strategist, took the stage as a panelist to discuss trends shaping the trading ecosystem, while Federico Pereira, Regional Business Development Lead, conducted an insightful workshop, sharing valuable perspectives with attendees.



Powerful discussions around the future of trading

Additionally, Alejandro and Juliana Reyes, Marketing and Partnerships Specialist, were invited to an exclusive interview with El Economista, one of Mexico’s leading financial publications. Their participation also featured in the “Oye Cracks” podcast, where they delved into the affiliate ecosystem and shared perspectives on the evolving role of women in the fintech industry.

Vantage was honored to receive two prestigious awards during the expo – “Best Multi-Asset Broker” and “Best Trading App”. These recognitions highlight Vantage’s commitment to providing a premium trading experience backed by cutting-edge technology, transparency, and product diversity.



Vantage was honored to receive two prestigious awards during the expo

To celebrate the successful showcase and to network with industry stakeholders, Vantage hosted an unforgettable Cocktail Party with over 100 guests in attendance. The evening was a true celebration of the community, featuring live saxophone music, mariachis, a mesmerizing alebrijes dance show, an energetic DJ set, and a vibrant mixology experience.

“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved at iFX Expo Mexico LATAM 2025,” said Alejandro Zelniker. “From winning major awards to sharing our expertise and connecting with the region’s most influential leaders. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

Vantage’s participation at iFX Expo Mexico LATAM 2025 reflects the brand’s commitment to engaging with the wider fintech community, sharing educational resources, and supporting industry dialogue.

To stay connected with Vantage’s updates, follow our official channels or visit www.vantagemarkets.com.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING : CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.