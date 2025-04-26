International Symposium in Chengdu Advances TCM and Wellness Industry Integration

CHENGDU, China, April 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 International Symposium on TCM Formulas, Medicinals and Health Preservation kicked off on April 26 at the Luxelakes Eco-City in Chengdu, Sichuan province, attracting TCM experts, scholars, industry leaders, and government representatives from over 20 countries.

The two-day event was sponsored by the Zhongguancun Yanhuang TCM Technology Innovation and Development Alliance, the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies’ TCM rehabilitation research committee, and the China Information Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine’s Fuyang school research branch, with support from the International Publicity Development Alliance.

Experts and scholars discussed the integration of TCM with intangible cultural heritage, TCM therapy and tourism, as well as TCM and community health ecosystem innovation, exploring diversified development of the TCM-based wellness industry.

A consensus on TCM therapy and cultural tourism ecosystem innovation was signed, covering fields including industrial integration, product innovation, cultural preservation, service enhancement, policy coordination and future prospects.

A highlight was the inauguration of the Chengdu Ruibeitang Traditional Chinese Medicine Clinic. Zhong Danzhu, founder of the clinic, has led a TCM team to provide healthcare services across Belt and Road countries and regions for the past two decades.

He said TCM represents the “root and soul” of Chinese civilization, and its unique value should be highlighted in the global context.

Dumitru Braghis, Moldovan Ambassador to China, said therapies such as acupuncture and tuina (Chinese therapeutic massage) have gained increasing popularity in Moldova, bringing hope and healing to many patients.

“Mr. Zhong Danzhu, as an outstanding representative of TCM, exemplifies the professionalism and innovative spirit that align perfectly with Moldova’s vision of modernizing traditional medicine,” he said.

“Moldova is committed to working hand in hand with China to explore the value of traditional medicine in the global healthcare system, offering diverse and holistic health solutions for our peoples and patients worldwide,” he added.

The Huanxi Wellness platform, which offers one-stop health management services spanning nutritional diets, traditional Chinese medicine therapies, mental-physical healing, and sports rehabilitation, was also launched at the symposium.

Zhang Panjie, chairman of Huanxi (Sichuan) Health Management Co Ltd, unveiled two healing tourism routes to Russia, one to Moscow and the other to Lake Baikal.

“The two routes integrate Russia’s natural resources with TCM therapies, creating unique healing experiences,” he said, adding that the platform plans to expand wellness resources in Moldova and other European regions to enrich its therapeutic services network.