Vietnam’s Home Appliance Giant Sunhouse Eyes Global Growth with $120M in Exports

Putting Vietnam on the global OEM map

Alongside tens of thousands of enterprises across more than 16 major industries, Vietnamese household appliance manufacturer Sunhouse made a strong impression at the Canton Fair in China, held from April 23 to 27. Attracting visitors from over 210 countries, the company’s “Made in Vietnam” exhibition booth drew thousands of international business representatives, importers, and wholesalers.

As Asia’s largest and most historic trade fair, Canton Fair is the go-to destination for global corporations seeking to forge international partnerships and expand their business networks. The event hosts retail giants such as Walmart, Target, Carrefour, Tesco, and Metro, as well as industrial leaders like Caterpillar.

Showcasing its OEM strengths, advanced technology, and R&D expertise, Sunhouse affirmed its ambition to position Vietnam as a competitive force in the global manufacturing arena. With a diverse lineup of internationally certified, health-focused appliances, the company demonstrated alignment with cutting-edge trends and shifting market needs.



Sunhouse representative took photos with partners visiting the booth at the Canton Fair exhibition

Sunhouse also reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate with international partners, backed by its high-tech manufacturing ecosystem and proven product quality that meets international benchmarks.

“After decades of focused investment in R&D and building a modern, synchronized factory network, Sunhouse has earned the trust of major global partners,” said Tung Le, Chief Strategy Officer of Sunhouse Group.

“Our goal is to become a reliable global OEM manufacturer, offering products that meet international standards at competitive prices. More importantly, we aim to show that Vietnam is not just a source of low-cost labor, but a strategic manufacturing hub and trusted OEM destination, capable of both high-quality production and technological R&D.”

Sunhouse’s “three pillars” strategy: Driving global ambition

Sunhouse, a leading Southeast Asian home appliance brand and manufacturer, is emerging as a key player in the global OEM market. Backed by 25 years of growth, it is scaling internationally through strengths in manufacturing, exports, and strategic partnerships. With clients like Amazon, Alibaba, Coppel, Newsan, Tospo… Sunhouse has earned global credibility.

While dominating its home market with over 20 million consumers, the brand now exports to 20 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, and across Europe and Southeast Asia. The Vietnamese giant aims to achieve an export value of USD 120 million by 2025, expanding its global presence and building strategic partnerships worldwide.

Innovation as the first pillar

At the core of Sunhouse’s product development is a deep research and development (R&D) capability, focused on health-conscious, durable, and user-friendly solutions. R&D enables it to create appliances that promote well-being while meeting the evolving needs of global consumers.

Manufacturing at scale



Sunhouse owns a system of 10 modern factories.

The second pillar is Sunhouse’s expansive manufacturing ecosystem, comprising 10 factories across 100,000 square meters, equipped with advanced automation and robotics. This infrastructure supports annual output exceeding 80 million units, ensuring consistent quality and scalable production for both domestic and global markets. Exporting over 13 million products each year, including non-stick pans, air fryers, and LED lights, Sunhouse is steadily growing its presence in key regions such as the U.S., Japan, Mexico, and South Korea.

Technology as the growth engine

Technology forms the third strategic pillar. Sunhouse has invested in cutting-edge systems such as automated painting, impact bonding for stainless steel, and full induction pressing to enhance performance and competitiveness. Recent expansion includes facilities for PCBs, air fryers, LED lighting, and water purifiers.

A standout is the Sunhouse Technologies factory, built to tier-one supplier standards for global electronics giants like LG and Samsung. Equipped with 10 SMT lines imported from Korea, it delivers 2 million components monthly, solidifying Sunhouse’s role as a tech-driven OEM partner.

Breaking beyond its achievements in home appliances and domestic manufacturing, 2025 fuels the next phase of Sunhouse’s global expansion. Its strategy to scale up production, invest in advanced technology, and strengthen R&D reflects the commitment of this 25-year brand to becoming a trusted manufacturer and a leading OEM partner on the world stage.

SUNHOUSE GROUP – VIETNAM’S LEADING MANUFACTURER

Contacts:

Head Of International Sales: Vu Kim Tuan (Alex)

Email: overseas.sales@sunhouse.com.vn

Phone/Whatsapp: +84 98 468 5910