AI Evolution and Life Sciences: Embracing New Frontiers at Dalton Venture CEO Summit 2025

HONG KONG, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dalton Venture CEO Summit 2025 , jointly hosted by Dalton Venture and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), successfully concluded at Hong Kong Science Park. The summit brought together over 100 distinguished guests, including government officials, leading scholars, entrepreneurs, and investors from Mainland China, Hong Kong, and beyond, to explore new global opportunities in life sciences innovation.



Professor Han Sirui of HKUST, delegated by Chief Vice President Guo Yike, delivers a keynote speech at the summit.

The event gathered more than 60 entrepreneurs from Dalton Venture’s portfolio companies across cutting-edge sectors such as cell and gene therapy, ophthalmology, AI in healthcare, embodied AI, bio-3D-printing, and cardiovascular technologies.

Uniting Industry, Research, and Capital to Accelerate Globalization

Founding Managing Partner Sun Qi highlighted Hong Kong’s unique advantages as an East-West bridge, with world-class research infrastructure and capital markets. “Dalton Venture sees Hong Kong not only as a gateway to the world but as a convergence point for technology, capital, industry, and vision,” as he said.

Ms. Cheong Man Lei, Lillian, JP, Deputy Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the Hong Kong SAR Government, delivered a video keynote address. She emphasized Hong Kong’s commitment to becoming an international innovation and technology hub, citing initiatives like the HK$10 billion Research, Academic and Industry Sectors One-plus Scheme. She warmly welcomed more Mainland Chinese enterprises to leverage Hong Kong’s platform for international expansion.

Hong Kong Science Park as a Launchpad for Life Sciences Innovation

Ms. Gracie Ng, Chief of Staff and Acting Chief Corporate Development Officer of HKSTP, also extended a warm welcome. She highlighted HKSTP’s role in cultivating a vibrant life sciences ecosystem through research support, incubation services, and funding channels, including its HK$1 billion corporate venture fund. “We are delighted to host Dalton Venture’s CEO Summit and look forward to deepening collaboration with visionary enterprises.”

Capital Empowering Innovation: Insights from HKEX

Sam S.K. Luk, Vice President (Global Issuer Services) at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), outlined Hong Kong’s latest initiatives to support biotech and hard-tech enterprises through listing mechanisms like Chapter 18A and 18C. He emphasized that Hong Kong remains a preferred destination for innovative companies seeking global investors, citing recent resilience in the local stock market and continued inflows from Southbound trading under the Stock Connect program.

Thought Leadership on Frontier Technologies

The summit also featured keynote speeches from leading scientists and entrepreneurs.

Professor Lam Hon Ming, Distinguished Professor of Life Sciences at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, and Director of the State Key Laboratory of Agrobiotechnology shared insights on agricultural biotechnology and sustainability.

Professor Sirui Han, representing Professor Guo Yike, Chief Vice President of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Director of the Hong Kong Center for Generative Artificial Intelligence Research and Development, discussed the evolution of large AI models and their transformative impact on life sciences.

Strengthening Cross-Border Innovation Bridges

Prior to the summit, Dalton Venture organized a closed-door dialogue with InvestHK and the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES), connecting over 30 Mainland biotech companies with Hong Kong’s innovation and policy resources. Discussions focused on leveraging Hong Kong as a springboard for global clinical development, regulatory pathways, and international fundraising.

Looking Ahead: Building a Global Innovation Network

Mr. Huang Ning, Founding Partner of Dalton Venture, concluded the summit by reaffirming Dalton’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and accelerating the globalization of life sciences innovation.

As innovation continues to reshape the life sciences sector, Dalton Venture remains dedicated to fostering a robust, interconnected ecosystem that links research, capital, and industry across borders — advancing healthcare for a better future.

