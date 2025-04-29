OutSystems AI-Powered Low-Code Advances ARTHALAND’s Real Estate Sustainability

Using OutSystems, ARTHALAND has integrated its core systems, enhancing operational efficiency and advancing sustainable development in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ARTHALAND , the only real estate developer in the Philippines with a 100% sustainable residential and commercial portfolio certified by both local and global organizations, has chosen OutSystems , a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, to deliver transformative digital solutions. Leveraging AI-powered low-code, ARTHALAND is rapidly developing and deploying enterprise-grade applications to optimize operational efficiency, while supporting its mission to deliver 100% sustainable developments of the highest quality and innovation.

As the Philippines commits to decarbonization by 2030 , the need for sustainable urban development is accelerating, opening up opportunities for urbanization businesses like ARTHALAND to drive smarter, greener solutions. Yet, despite rising market expectations, ARTHALAND faced challenges with resource constraints, vendor dependency, and fragmented systems, hindering innovation and scalability.

By reducing development time to three months per application using OutSystems, ARTHALAND developed NAVIS BY ARTHALAND, a suite of purpose-built mobile and web applications unifying the company’s previously isolated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems. These applications enable seamless data and workflow integration, including:

NAVIS BY ARTHALAND for Sales: Automatically generates real-time computation sheets with multiple payment options to enhance sales efficiency and customer experience.

NAVIS BY ARTHALAND for Customers: Provides property buyers with a centralized platform to manage transactions, browse properties, access digital payments, and retrieve property documents and details.

NAVIS BY ARTHALAND for Brokers: Digitizes and streamlines broker accreditation with easy applications, secure document submission, and real-time status tracking, eliminating paperwork delays and ensuring up-to-date accreditation status.

Rewards System: Transparent, structured incentive program that converts successful broker sales into redeemable points to enhance broker engagement.

Handover: A quality assurance tool that efficiently ensures unit deliveries meets ARTHALAND's stringent quality benchmarks by streamlining inspection, documentation, and issue resolution.

“At ARTHALAND, our mission is to be a world-class, pioneering property company, crafting boutique, sustainable, and exceptional developments that enrich life at home, work, and in our communities. We chose OutSystems because true innovation demands speed, flexibility, and sustainability. With its AI-powered low-code agility, we craft powerful, enterprise-grade solutions faster than ever, reducing development waste and optimizing resources. This isn’t just about technology — it’s about creating a greener, smarter, and more connected world, where every digital transformation aligns with our unwavering commitment to sustainability and excellence,” said Gerard Vincent Casanova, Head of Information and Business Technology at ARTHALAND.

The adoption of OutSystems has provided significant outcomes for ARTHALAND, particularly in speeding up iterations and prototyping. Additionally, with the cloud-based workflows enabled by OutSystems, ARTHALAND is championing a 360-degree approach to sustainability, optimizing resource usage and reducing energy consumption during development.

“ARTHALAND’s success demonstrates how organizations can develop profitable real estate developments while upholding their responsibility to the environment. OutSystems AI-powered low-code has enabled them to simplify complex processes and advance their transformative goals. We are proud to partner with ARTHALAND in their mission to enhance lives in the Philippines through building sustainable legacies,” said Arnold Consengco, Regional Vice President, South East Asia and Greater China Region at OutSystems.

Moving forward, ARTHALAND plans to continue leveraging OutSystems to expand its suite of applications by developing a one-stop supplier portal and upgrading NAVIS BY ARTHALAND for Customers to include vendor offerings. AI-powered solutions are planned to be embedded across all applications to drive operational efficiency and scalability, empowering ARTHALAND to enhance the lives of the Philippine population through impactful, sustainable developments.

About OutSystems

OutSystems is a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, empowering IT leaders with a better way to build the software that matters most. The OutSystems platform helps companies develop, deploy, and maintain mission-critical applications by unifying and automating the entire software lifecycle. With OutSystems, organizations leverage generative AI to deliver software instantaneously, adapt faster to changing requirements, and reduce technical debt by building on a future-proof platform. Helping customers achieve their business goals by addressing key strategic initiatives, OutSystems delivers software up to 10x faster than traditional development . Recognized as a leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world, global brands trust OutSystems to tackle their impossible projects and turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward.