Global Water Crisis Knows No Borders: Malaysia Leads Call For Urgent Cooperation

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 May 2025 – Malaysia calls on the international community to strengthen cooperation in addressing the global water crisis – a transboundary challenge impacting nations of rich and poor alike. Strategic partnerships and coordinated policy actions are essential to securing a sustainable and resilient water future for all.

While sharing Malaysia’s experience at the Global Water Summit 2025 in Paris, Deputy Prime Minister Yang Amat Berhormat Dato’ Sri Haji Fadillah Haji Yusof said, it is time for the global community to recognise water as an invaluable resource to human survival and development.

“Water, the lifeblood of our planet, unites us in a shared responsibility. The global water crisis, transcending borders and economies, demands urgent collaboration,” he said in his speech during the Opening Plenary: “Delivering the Economics of Water” here today.

Sharing the nation’s progressive approach to sustainable water management, Dato’ Sri Haji Fadillah who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), highlighted both its successes and lessons learned, reaffirming Malaysia’s commitment to offering its expertise as a model for countries facing similar water security issues.

In his address, he outlined key milestones in Malaysia’s water management journey, emphasising reforms that have transitioned the country from fragmented state governance to a more coordinated federal-state partnership. He also underscored Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to manage growing demands, including urbanisation, climate change and industrial water use.

Key Highlights from Malaysia’s Water Sector Transformation 2040 Agenda:

Shifting Perspectives on Water – Malaysia is focusing on treating water as a precious, finite resource. The nation is accelerating smart water management systems and implementing a matching grants program to reduce non-revenue water (NRW) with co-funding from federal government. Strengthening Private Sector Collaboration – Malaysia is inviting private sector investment to help drive innovation in water management. New policies are fostering opportunities for greater participation in green initiatives, water reclamation and the use of alternative energy sources in water infrastructure. Proactive Preparedness for Climate Change – Malaysia is strengthening its resilience to climate change by enhancing flood forecasting, advance data modelling and scenario planning to better anticipate extreme weather events.

Dato’ Sri Haji Fadillah also added that Malaysia’s active role in regional efforts, particularly within ASEAN, while extended an invitation to global innovators to invest in and collaborate on the next generation of water technologies. The Malaysian government remains committed to fostering sustainable water management practices through continuous innovation, partnerships and shared global solutions.

Meanwhile, Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd Chief Executive Officer, Narendran Maniam stated that resource recovery has shifted from a discretionary measure to a policy imperative, driven by the pressing need to enhance environmental resilience and ensure sustainable resource management amid escalating economic and ecological pressures.

Narendran added that for IWK, resource recovery has evolved from being a nice-to-have to a necessity, with a focus on three main drivers behind this journey:

Commitment to Environmental Sustainability – IWK is dedicated to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, minimising waste and creating positive environmental impact through all its efforts. Changing the Utilities Landscape – by becoming the second tap for the nation. As Malaysia is rapidly becoming a regional hub for data centres, it presents a unique opportunity for IWK to support the sustainability of Malaysia’s data centre industry through reclaimed water supply. Economic Values and Financial Sustainability.

“Our message to the broader ecosystem is simple – bring value into the equation. The door is open for collaboration. As the national sewerage company, all collaborations will be subject to transparent open tenders and due diligence,” he said at the roundtable talk “Delivering the Capex Surge” during the summit.

Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK)

Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK), is a sewerage services company owned by Minister of Finance Incorporated, Malaysia. IWK is responsible for providing sewerage services, operating and maintaining 9,133 existing sewage treatment plants and network pump stations, as well as more than 22,000 km networks of sewerage pipelines serving 32 million Connected Population Equivalent (cPE).

Our core expertise spans Operations and Maintenance, Refurbishment, Planning & Policy Strategy, Engineering and Process Review, Project Planning and Management, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Hazard and Operability Studies (HAZOP), as well as Research & Development, and Training Services including module development. IWK has been recognised to lead capacity building projects via mentorship programme by UN Habitat and the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The company has completed two projects: UN Habitat’s Global Water Operators’ Partnerships & Water Organization Partnerships (WOP) Project in Banjarmasin, Indonesia, and ADB’s Water Organization Partnerships for Resilience (WOP4R) Programme in Baguio City, the Philippines.

For more information, visit www.iwk.com.my