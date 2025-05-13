Lao Legends Concert Builds School in Northern Laos, Falls Short on Final Funding

The Lao Legends charity concert, held in Irving, Texas in 2024, served as a central fundraising event aimed at improving education infrastructure in Phongsaly, a province in northern Laos.

Spearheaded by Dallas resident Toni Plascencia, the concert brought attention to the challenges faced by children of the Akha tribe and raised funds to support ongoing development efforts.

The event succeeded in generating enough donations to complete the construction of a much-needed school building in the mountainous region. However, organizers reported that the campaign fell just short of its overall goal, leaving the school without adequate furnishings and funds to hire teachers.

Despite this setback, the event marked a significant step forward in improving access to education in the area.

Toni and her husband, Mario Plascencia, have remained actively involved in supporting the community beyond the concert. Following the event, the couple continued their commitment by organizing visits to Phongsaly and personally sponsoring children and families to help them stay in school.

Their efforts have expanded across Southeast Asia, where they’ve led charitable expeditions during key cultural celebrations such as Pi Mai Lao.

With logistical support from the Thailand Embassy’s Tourism Bureau, their work has extended into rural areas of Thailand and Laos, focusing on empowering local schools, women’s groups, and children.

To date, the couple, along with support from donors, friends, and family, has helped raise over LAK 1.7 billion (about USD 78,955) for regional initiatives.

The Plascencias are planning future projects, including participation in the Nepal Sanctuary School Trip Trek in Spring 2026, which will combine volunteerism with guided treks through the Himalayas.

For more information about the Lao Legends concert campaign or future charitable initiatives, inquiries can be directed to: info@nepalsanctuarytreks.com