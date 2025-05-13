Luang Namtha Plans Restoration of Tad Nam Dee Waterfall After Storm Damage

Authorities in Luang Namtha Province are reviewing plans to restore the Tad Nam Dee Waterfall, a popular natural tourist site, following significant damage caused by last year’s floods from Typhoon Yagi.

The popular eco-tourism site, located just 6 kilometers from Luang Namtha town in Ban Nam Dee village, had attracted over 35,000 visitors in the six months after its official opening in February 2024. However, heavy rainfall in September forced a temporary closure, prompting local officials and stakeholders to discuss rehabilitation efforts.

The Tad Nam Dee Development Company reported that while the site had seen strong interest from both domestic and international tourists, issues such as limited parking and service disruptions were noted even before the weather-related damage.

The restoration plan includes not only repairing the site but also improving nearby infrastructure, including canals, markets, and school facilities. Materials will be provided by the company, with local residents contributing labor.

A timeline for the reopening of Tad Nam Dee has not been finalized, but authorities say restoration is a priority ahead of the next peak tourist season.

Severe Flooding from Typhoon Yagi Devastates Luang Namtha

Typhoon Yagi brought intense rainfall to Luang Namtha Province on 9 September 2024, triggering severe flooding that damaged infrastructure and disrupted daily life.

The storm overwhelmed roads, homes, and public services, prompting the military to launch large-scale evacuations and relief operations.

Floodwaters inundated key facilities, including the provincial hospital and airport, forcing airlines to cancel all flights and leaving many residents displaced.

One man lost his life after returning to assist others and being swept away by strong currents.

Military and rescue teams continued to assist those trapped by the floodwaters for days, while medical teams provided emergency aid at Vieng Nuea village and the Provincial Public Security Office.

Across the country, public and private organizations mobilized to support flood victims, with businesses offering donations and logistics firms delivering relief supplies free of charge.

Typhoon Yagi caused widespread destruction across the region, including parts of Vietnam, southern China, and the Philippines.