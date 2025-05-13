Thailand to Enforce New Air Passenger Protection Rules

Thailand will introduce new regulations on 20 May to strengthen protections for airline passengers affected by flight delays or cancellations, particularly for international travel.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) will implement the updated rules, which aim to safeguard passenger rights, especially for those who experience disruptions after arriving at the airport.

The measures fall under Civil Aviation Board Notification No. 101 and were recently approved by Thailand’s Civil Aviation Board.

The new rules apply to both domestic and international scheduled flights, ensuring passengers receive appropriate assistance and compensation when their travel plans are unexpectedly disrupted.

Compensations for Passengers of International Flights

For international flights delayed by more than two hours, airlines must provide passengers with free food and drinks appropriate to the time of day, along with access to communication tools such as phone calls or emails.

If a delay stretches beyond five hours, passengers will be entitled to more support. Airlines will have to offer compensation of THB 1,500 (approximately USD 44.98) in cash or a similar value in travel credit, frequent flyer miles, or vouchers.

If the delay forces an overnight stay, the airline must also provide hotel accommodation and transportation. In such cases, passengers can also choose to cancel their trip and receive a full refund or other forms of compensation.

For delays lasting over ten hours, additional compensation will be based on the flight distance. Passengers on flights under 1,500 kilometers will be offered THB 2,000 (USD 59.97).

Meanwhile, for flights between 1,500 and 3,500 kilometers, the amount increases to THB 3,500 (USD 104.96), while flights exceeding 3,500 kilometers will come with compensation of THB 4,500 (USD 134.94).

These payments must be made within 14 days and can also be given in the form of travel credit, vouchers, or mileage points of equal value, the notice stated.

If a delay reaches ten hours and travelers choose not to continue their journey, airlines must clearly present their options. Passengers are entitled to either a full refund or alternative compensation.

They may also choose to switch to another flight to their original destination or a nearby location, or use another mode of transport to complete the journey.

The same compensation rules apply when international flights are canceled or passengers are denied boarding, unless the airline gives at least seven days’ notice.

If the notice is shorter, airlines can still avoid compensation by providing a replacement flight within three hours of the original departure time or if the cancellation is due to circumstances beyond their control.

Compensations for Passengers of Domestic Flights

Domestic flights are also covered under the new rules, with compensation increasing to THB 1,200 (USD 35.98), from THB 600 (approximately USD 18), for delays over five hours, and to THB 1,500 (USD 44.98) for cancellations.

Airlines may still offer non-cash compensation, such as travel vouchers or mileage points, as long as the value matches or exceeds that of a cash refund. However, these benefits do not apply in cases where the disruption is caused by force majeure or circumstances beyond the airline’s control.

The new regulations also set clear guidelines for how airlines must handle tarmac delays. If a flight is held on the ground for an extended period, carriers are required to provide passengers with access to fresh air, comfortable cabin temperatures, restrooms, and medical assistance if needed.

Should the aircraft remain grounded for more than three hours without a confirmed departure time, passengers must be allowed to disembark, unless doing so poses a safety risk or interferes with air traffic control operations.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has pledged to work closely with airlines and the public to raise awareness and ensure full compliance, aiming to improve the overall travel experience for all passengers.