Authorities Crack Down on Expired, Illegal Goods Across Multiple Provinces

Authorities in several provinces across Laos have recently destroyed significant quantities of expired, counterfeit, and illegal consumer goods in an effort to protect public health and ensure compliance with national regulations.

On 8 May, the Office of Industry and Commerce in Mai District, Phongsaly Province, destroyed a range of non-compliant products, including expired, substandard, untaxed, and prohibited items.

Following inspections of 30 wholesale and retail stores, officials confiscated 46 products across seven categories, with a total value of LAK 23 million (approximately USD 1,062). The destroyed goods included food, beverages, cosmetics, engine oil, lubricants, and various other consumer items.

Earlier, on 9 April, the Office of Industry and Commerce in Ton Phueng District, Bokeo Province, incinerated 23 expired and counterfeit products valued at LAK 24 million (approximately USD 1,108).

Similarly, on 10 April, in Hongsa District, Xayaburi Province, authorities destroyed expired and substandard products after conducting a week-long inspection of 102 locations. These included convenience stores, minimarts, frozen food outlets, and shops located within schools.

During this operation, 65 items classified as expired, illegal, or prohibited, ranging from snacks and instant noodles to cosmetics and beverages, were seized and destroyed. The total estimated value of the goods was LAK 6.6 million (USD 305).

On 24 April, the Luang Namtha District Health Office in Luang Namtha Province carried out a similar operation, destroying expired and deteriorated consumer goods found in 86 stores across the district.

These products included candy, soft drinks, noodles, milk, and powdered food items, with a total value exceeding LAK 25.9 million (approximately USD 1,196).

Earlier in the year, on 8 January, the Food and Drug Control Committee in Xieng Kho District, Houaphanh Province, disposed of expired products seized from 150 stores.

Among the destroyed items were soft drinks, milk, instant noodles, sweets, and various cosmetics, including soaps, powders, creams, and lotions. The total value of these items was nearly LAK 7 million (USD 415).