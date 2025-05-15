Laos, United States Celebrate Groundbreaking of New Lao Customs Headquarters, Training Facility

On 14 May, constructions of a new headquarters and training facility for the Lao Customs Department began in Vientiane.

The USD 8 million project, funded by the United States and implemented by the United Nations Office for Project Services, is the latest milestone in a long-standing partnership between Laos and the United States to strengthen law enforcement capacity and cross-border crime prevention.

“This project has been years in the making, and I’m honored to help mark the official start of construction,” said United States’ Ambassador to Laos Heather Variava. “The partnership between the US Embassy and the Lao Customs Department is one of our strongest, and today is a clear example of what we can achieve together.”

The new facility will significantly enhance the Lao Customs Department’s operational and training capacity, enabling it to better address a wide range of transnational crimes, including narcotics trafficking, wildlife smuggling, bulk cash movement, and the diversion of precursor chemicals.

It follows the successful completion of two customs warehouse facilities in Vientiane and Luang Namtha, which are already helping to ensure seized contraband is stored securely and properly managed.

A major focus of US-Laos justice sector collaboration is strengthening Laos’s anti-money laundering capacity in support of its efforts to comply with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations and exit the FATF grey list.

“Improved anti-money laundering controls are essential—not only for FATF compliance, but to strengthen the integrity of Laos’ financial system, attract responsible foreign investment, and build public confidence,” Ambassador Variava added.

Lao Customs plays a critical role in identifying illicit financial flows and supporting interagency investigations. The new headquarters and expanded training opportunities will further empower the agency to fulfill this mandate.

Ambassador Variava also highlighted the shared urgency of combating transnational cyber scam operations, which defrauded American citizens of more than USD 10 billion in 2024 alone.

“Firmly addressing cyber scam centers is in the shared interest of both our countries. It protects Lao sovereignty, defends human rights, and prevents financial crimes that directly affect US citizens and families in the United States and around the world,” she said. “This cooperation is a cornerstone of the U.S.-Lao bilateral relationship. I look forward to building on today’s milestone and continuing to work toward a safer and more secure future for all.”