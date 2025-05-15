The Whole World is Dancing to “Chicken Banana”

TikTok’s New Obsession – And Already One of 2025’s Biggest Viral Hits

BERLIN, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 15 May 2025 – What do a chicken, a banana, and billions of views have in common? Chicken Banana — the viral hit from Swedish duo Maads and Bruno (Crazy Music Channel) — has exploded online to become one of 2025’s biggest TikTok trends.

The numbers are staggering: 10 billion views globally across all major platforms, with 2 billion views on TikTok, 6.5 billion on YouTube Shorts, and 1.9 million TikTok creations. The official video has topped 34 million views, with streams nearing 300,000 per day. Chicken Banana isn’t just a song — it’s a cultural moment.

It’s simple, silly, and catchy choreography has sparked a global dance movement. From kids and families to farmers and grandparents, the trend has crossed age and cultural lines. Celebrities like @ginjiro_koyama and @ciizezphr, plus celeb families like @carlosferiag and @lafamiliagomes, have all joined the wave.

Mainstream media has picked it up too, with features on Germany’s Frühstücksfernsehen, Dancing with the Stars Austria, and even in German Schlager pop. The trend’s universality and low barrier to entry have helped it thrive everywhere.

Plenty of companies haven’t missed out – everyone from entertainment groups to video game franchises and even supermarkets have jumped on the Chicken Banana trend, putting their own creative spin on it.

So why is it so irresistible? A bouncy electro-house beat, a modulated bassline, and a looping male voice chanting “Chicken Banana” with an Indian flair — it’s hypnotic and absurd in the best way.

To truly understand TikTok, you need to know Chicken Banana. And once you do, you’ll suddenly understand a whole lot more.

