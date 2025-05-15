Vietnam National University to Cut Bachelor’s Degree Duration to Three Years

Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU-Hanoi) aims to introduce a new undergraduate model, reducing the standard study duration from four to three years, starting in 2025.

As part of this reform, VNU-Hanoi will pilot an internationally standardized three-year bachelor’s program, aiming to train 500 to 1,000 high-quality students annually.

The university, one of Vietnam’s leading higher education institutions, announced the initiative on 13 May, following a comprehensive benchmarking process against global academic standards.

The restructured model introduces a three-semester academic year, replacing the current two-semester system, and offers students more flexibility to personalize their learning pathways.

Outstanding students may complete their degrees in just 2.5 years and transition directly into doctoral programs, bypassing the traditional requirement for a master’s degree.

The program also emphasizes technology-enhanced learning, incorporating digital tools and artificial intelligence (AI). Instruction will be delivered through a variety of methods, including in-person classes, online learning, supervised self-study, group projects, and individualized study plans.

From the beginning of their university experience, students will be encouraged to join faculty-led research groups to develop research competencies and academic skills early on.

While political theory and general education courses will continue to be taught in Vietnamese, specialized courses and graduation theses will be conducted in English. This shift aligns with Vietnam’s national objective of establishing English as a second language in schools by 2035.

The initiative builds on VNU-Hanoi’s earlier effort, VNU 12+, a talent incubation program targeting high school students. Participants in this program will have a pathway into the new international bachelor’s track.

With 12 member schools, VNU-Hanoi plans to enroll over 20,000 students this year, marking the largest intake of any higher education institution in Vietnam.