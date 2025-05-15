33.3 C
Vientiane
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Vietnam Revives Nuclear Power Plans in New Energy Pact with Russia

By Namfon Chanthavong
Visiting Russian president Dmitry Medvedev (2nd L) and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Minh Triet (2nd R) clap as Sergey Kiriyenko (L), General Director of Russia's Rosatom group and Vietnamese Minister of Trade and Industry Vu Huy Hoang exchange signed document on building of one nuclear power plant in Vietnam on October 31, 2010 at the presidential palace in Hanoi. The state visit is aimed at boosting ties between two former communist allies. AFP PHOTO / POOL / HOANG DINH Nam (Photo by HOANG DINH NAM / POOL / AFP)

This Week

Vietnam is reigniting its nuclear energy ambitions through a new partnership with Russia, as both countries agreed to accelerate talks on building nuclear power facilities in the Southeast Asian nation.

In a joint statement released after Vietnamese President To Lam’s official visit to Moscow, the two governments committed to quickly finalizing and signing agreements that would see Russia assist in the development of nuclear plants in Vietnam, Reuters reported on 12 May.

These facilities will be built using advanced technologies and will adhere strictly to safety standards for nuclear and radiation protection.

The move signals Vietnam’s renewed commitment to diversifying its energy sources amid rising demand and rapid economic growth.

The country had previously shelved its nuclear power plans nearly ten years ago, citing financial and safety concerns. Now, with energy needs climbing, nuclear is back on the table as part of Vietnam’s long-term power strategy.

Government plans indicate that Vietnam aims to bring its first nuclear plants, capable of generating up to 6.4 gigawatts, online between 2030 and 2035. Officials have been in discussions with several nations, including Japan, South Korea, France, the US, and Russia, to explore opportunities for collaboration in the nuclear sector.

In addition to nuclear cooperation, the joint statement outlined plans to deepen bilateral ties in oil and gas. Russia will supply Vietnam with crude oil and liquefied natural gas, while both sides will support the expansion of their national energy companies across each other’s markets.

