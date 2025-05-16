Thailand Sees Surge in COVID-19 Cases, With Over 91,000 in First Five Months

Thailand is witnessing a significant rise in COVID-19 infections in 2025, with health authorities reporting 91,448 cases and 24 deaths during the 20 weeks of surveillance, between 1 January and 16 May.

The Department of Disease Control attributes this surge to several factors, including the onset of the rainy season, the reopening of schools in the new academic semester, and the recent Songkran festival, which traditionally involves large gatherings and increased travel.

These conditions have accelerated virus transmission, particularly among children aged 0–4, and adults in the 20–39 age group.

Bangkok, Chonburi, and Rayong are among the provinces reporting the highest infection rates.

Public health experts have raised concerns over the sharp increase in pediatric cases, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and preventive measures.

Emergence of the XEC Variant

A major contributor to the current surge is the emergence of the XEC variant. a recombinant subvariant within the Omicron lineage.

XEC has rapidly become the most commonly reported SARS-CoV-2 subvariant globally, surpassing the previously dominant JN.1 strain. Its increased transmissibility has led to widespread dissemination, with the variant now accounting for a substantial proportion of new infections in Thailand.

Despite the availability of vaccines targeting earlier strains, the current formulations may offer reduced efficacy against XEC, raising concerns about the potential for increased hospitalizations and strain on healthcare resources.

Health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing the importance of public health measures to mitigate the spread of this new variant.