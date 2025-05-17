Lightning Strike at Angkor Wat Kills Three, Injures Dozens

On the evening of 16 May, a lightning strike hit the Angkor Wat temple in Siem Reap, Cambodia, killing three people and injuring many others. Most of the victims were Cambodian.

The lightning strike happened around 5:00 pm, during a traditional spiritual ceremony held by locals on top of the temple while it was raining.

Cambodian officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of people affected.

Early reports suggest that the temple may not have had a proper lightning protection system, which could have made the situation worse.

After the news spread online, many Cambodian social media users urged others not to share the story, fearing it could scare away tourists and harm the country’s reputation.