“Game, Set, Smash!” New Pickleball Craze Hits Vientiane

A rhythmic “pop-pop-pop” sound is beginning to echo across sports courts. Pickleballs, a fast-growing sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, is slowly making its way into the heart of the small but passionate community in Vientiane Capital.

The sport was invented in 1965 in the United States but has only recently gained significant popularity. In countries like the US, Canada, Australia, and several parts of Asia, pickleball is now a staple in local parks and community centers.

Global Trend Reaches Laos

This global sensation arrived in Laos in January 2024 through the vision of brothers Alan and Chiton Vuong, who formally introduced pickleball to local communities. Their mission was straightforward yet impactful: diversify Laos’ sporting landscape while creating new opportunities for active, healthy lifestyles.

“This sport is still new to the Lao community, and that’s a great thing,” explained Alan Vuong. “It means everyone starts at the same point. We welcome everyone to come play. Just give it ten minutes, get used to the environment, and you’ll be playing.”

Alan, an Australian national directing Melbourne International Training Systems (MITS) in Laos, brings extensive sports development experience to the country and currently serves as the Lao National Tennis Coach.

“I am passionate about developing athletes in Asia, where I believe there is untapped talent that needs guidance and mentorship to reach the international stage. I also have a strong vision to strengthen grassroots sports by providing equal opportunities for everyone to realize their potential and lead healthy, active lives.”

“When you make yourself proud, you make your country proud. You inspire the people around you,” he added.

He made headlines by coaching a Lao men’s tennis player to a bronze medal at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in 2021 in Vietnam’s Hanoi and the 2023 in Cambodia’s Phnom Penh.

From Trial to Trend: Growing a Pickleball Community

Pickleball is gaining ground in Vientiane, with a court now open at Le Society Sports Lounge & Cafe in the Sisattanak district. The Vientiane Vipers Pickleball Club was recently formed to help local players compete at the regional level and support the sport’s growth in Laos.

A key driver of this momentum is the MITS Laos Social Pickleball Program. What started as a once-a-week session has grown into four weekly play days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Daily play is expected soon.

Alan, one of the organizers, says the sense of community has been just as important as the sport itself.

“The support from the community has been amazing. We started with just the sport, but now it’s become a group of friends, of people connecting and building relationships. The feedback from everyone, locals and visitors, has been so positive.”

Pickleball may still be new to Laos, but it’s quickly building a strong and connected following.

A Sport for Everyone

Pickleball is a fun, easy-to-learn sport that’s suitable for all ages and skill levels. With just a few minutes of practice, anyone can start playing, according to Alan.

“Our main reason for introducing pickleball to Laos is to give something fresh and fun to the community,” he said. “We always remember that this sport is about having fun. It’s about bringing people together, playing with friends and family, building connections, and just enjoying the moment.”

Alan also emphasized that pickleball isn’t only for dedicated athletes.

“It’s not a serious sport unless you want it to be. You can just relax, have fun, and enjoy yourself. If you do want to take it to the next level, that’s totally up to you,” he said.

In countries like Thailand, Japan, and Singapore, Pickleball has also found firm footing, especially among youth and retirees.

Official Recognition and Support

Daovone Phachanthavong, President of the Lao Tennis Federation (LTF), also recognized pickleball’s potential to boost youth participation in sports.

“At the Lao Tennis Federation, we are still in the early stages of exploring how Pickleball can complement our existing programs,” he said. “We see Pickleball as a sport that is easy to learn, fun, and a good way to encourage young people to stay active.”

Although Pickleball is still in its early phase in Laos, Daovone shared that its introduction by MITS Laos has shown promise:

“In Vientiane, MITS Laos has introduced a social Pickleball program that brings together a variety of players of all ages, skill levels, and sports backgrounds. The feedback has been very positive. It may not be a large-scale success yet, but it’s a step forward.”

Pickleball and Tennis: Competition or Collaboration?

Rather than viewing Pickleball as a rival to tennis, the LTF sees it as a complementary sport. Daovone notes that promoting alternative sports can help diversify Laos’ athletic development and create more accessible entry points for people who may not feel confident taking up traditional sports.

He also highlights that while major tournaments are still far off, Laos is gradually building a foundation for international collaboration:

“We don’t yet have major international Pickleball tournaments in Laos, but some clubs are organizing small competitions. These first steps are important as we learn and grow together.”

He added that exposure to regional opportunities is critical for Lao athletes:

“Any chance to compete or train outside of Laos is very valuable. It helps athletes gain experience, build confidence, and understand what it takes to improve. With support from partners like MITS Laos and Lunar Pickleball, we hope to slowly expand the pathways for Lao athletes to gain more exposure and develop their potential.”

Looking Ahead

Alan and his team have already introduced pickleball to schools, universities, and public courts throughout Vientiane. Their vision extends further: “We’re now reaching out to high schools, both private and public schools, the National University of Laos, and planning to expand to other provinces like Luang Prabang, Savannakhet, and Champasak.”

Even though Alan is originally from Australia, he feels deeply connected to Laos through his work. “I’m not Lao, but I wear the Lao flag nearly every day. As the national tennis coach, I’ve had the opportunity to take Lao athletes overseas to compete. I coach nearly all of the national tennis players in Laos. I want to see pickleball grow in the same way. That’s my goal.”

Both Alan and Daovone share a vision for pickleball’s growth that mirrors tennis development in the country. Their roadmap includes establishing a dedicated pickleball federation and securing crucial sponsorships to fuel the sport’s expansion across Laos.

Pickleball’s Global Boom

Pickleball stands as one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA). The game’s appeal lies in its accessibility, appealing to children, senior citizens, or seasoned athletes, offering a fun and social way to stay active.

As the sport grows, international pickleball communities have formed, professional leagues have emerged, and global tournaments are now attracting thousands of spectators and players.