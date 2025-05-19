Laos Leads Regional Climate Dialogue at ASEAN Climate Change Conference

On 14 May, Laos hosted the 5th ASEAN Climate Change Partnership Conference (ACCPC) in Vang Vieng.

This year’s conference aims to strengthen ASEAN’s collective leadership in preparing for COP30 under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It will focus on the three pillars of the Paris Agreement: climate mitigation, adaptation, and finance.

The conference also serves to deepen regional cooperation between ASEAN and its development partners to accelerate climate action.

In his opening remarks, Syamphone Sengchandala, Director General of the Department of Climate Change under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Laos, noted that the conference brings together a wide range of ASEAN climate partners, united by a shared goal: enhancing collaboration and advancing action on climate change across the region.

“Last year, Lao PDR had the honour of chairing ASEAN and facilitating the development and negotiation of the ASEAN Joint Statement on Climate Change to UNFCCC COP29,” said Sengchandala. “This achievement reflects our nation’s strong commitment to climate action and regional cooperation.”

During the opening session, San Lwin, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC), noted that ASEAN has raised its climate ambitions. However, he stressed that these ambitions must be supported by concrete action, which requires strong partnerships.

“This conference provides a vital platform to build effective partnerships. By drawing on diverse expertise, practical solutions, and shared responsibilities, ASEAN can promote sustainable and inclusive climate action aligned with both regional priorities and global commitments.”

The event addressed ASEAN’s climate efforts, including enhancing climate goals through Nationally Determined Contributions 3.0, preparing for the Loss and Damage Fund, and financing climate and nature initiatives.

ASEAN countries explored ways to improve access to the Loss and Damage Fund and make their nationally Determined Contributions more actionable and finance-ready through regional and international collaboration. The conference also underscored the role of Nature-based Solutions (NbS) in the region, aiming to secure funding to support both climate resilience and biodiversity conservation, in line with the goals of COP30.

The conference was convened by the Energy Ministry of Laos as Vice Chair of the 16th ASEAN Working Group on Climate Change (AWGCC), with participation from the ASEAN Member States, ASEAN sectoral bodies and centres, ASEAN Dialogue Partners, and key development partners. Discussions focused on aligning efforts and strengthening coordination in preparation for COP30, set to take place in Belém, Brazil.

To support partnerships, ASEAN development partners were invited to share their ideas, fostering stronger connections and cooperation for climate action.

Following the outcomes of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, the need to increase ambition in mitigation, adaptation, and means of implementation, including finance, has become more urgent.

COP30 is expected to emphasize the role of nature in addressing the climate crisis, presenting ASEAN with an opportunity to take the lead. In this context, the ACCPC offers a useful forum for aligning regional priorities, sharing knowledge, and shaping an ambitious post-2025 climate agenda.

The 5th ACCPC was organized with support from the GIZ ASEAN EU-German Climate Action Programme, in close cooperation with the ASEAN Secretariat and the AWGCC.