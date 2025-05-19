President Thongloun Sisoulith to Attend Nikkei Forum 2025

President Thongloun Sisoulith will attend as speaker in the 30th International Conference on the Future of Asia in response to the invitation of the Japanese economic daily NIKKEI.

The meeting will take place between 29 to 30 May in Tokyo, Japan under the theme “Asia’s Challenge in a Turbulent World”. This theme reflects the region’s need to navigate significant uncertainties, including political shifts, economic disruptions, and humanitarian crises.

Key issues highlighted include the impact of renewed tariffs from the United States on global trade, political instability in South Korea, and the ongoing conflict and humanitarian challenges in Myanmar. The forum aims to explore how Asian nations can collaborate to achieve shared prosperity and stability amid these challenges.

The International Conference on the Future of Asia has been held annually since 1995 by NIKKEI.

The meeting is attended by leaders and senior managers of public and private sectors as well as former leaders, high profile people, presidents of regional and international organisations and institutes across Asia to brainstorm constructive innovations and initiatives for development and sustainability in the region.