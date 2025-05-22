HONOR Launches the HONOR 400 Series with the Leading AI Camera

Elevating comprehensive photography experience on smartphones with the 200MP Ultra-clear AI Camera and AI Features

LONDON, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global technology brand HONOR today announced the launch of the new HONOR 400 series in European markets, delivering unparalleled AI photography experience and outstanding durability. Equipped with an extraordinary 200MP Ultra-clear AI Camera, versatile AI Editing, a robust 5300mAh Silicon-carbon Battery and a cutting-edge 5000nit Ultra Bright Display, the HONOR 400 series empower the always-on generation to spark their daily wonder.



HONOR 400 Series | 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Camera

“The HONOR 400 series was created to make AI imaging capabilities more accessible to everyone and spark their daily wonder.” said James Li, CEO of HONOR. “Not only can users now access flagship-level AI features at a more affordable price, but they also enjoy brand-new AI imaging experiences – from ultra-clear AI photography to advanced AI-powered editing tools, delivering diverse and entertaining creative possibilities.”

Powerful and Versatile AI Camara

To provide users with exceptional photography experience, the HONOR 400 equipped with a groundbreaking 200MP Ultra-clear AI Camera System. Featuring the 200MP Ultra-clear AI Main Camera[1], equipped with a 1/1.4-inch large sensor, f/1.9 aperture, and OIS + EIS dual stabilization, the device ensures exceptional clarity, even in low-light conditions. Complementing this, the 12MP 112° Ultra-Wide and Macro Camera[2] captures expansive scenes, while the 50MP[3] Portrait Selfie Camera with an f/2.0 aperture, powered by HONOR’s advanced portrait algorithm, ensures professional-grade selfies with stunning detail and lifelike colors.

The photography experience of the HONOR 400 series is powered by the advanced AI HONOR IMAGE ENGINE, introducing cutting-edge AI innovations that elevate mobile photography. HONOR 400 is the industry-first smartphone to achieve 30x telephoto shooting capability with main camera, introducing AI Super Zoom, designed for framing breathtaking sceneries like natural landscapes or urban city landscapes with a remarkable focal length range of 15x to 30x.

The AI Portrait Snap, enhanced by the Capture Enhancement Large Model, guarantees every portrait remains crisp and detailed, even when capturing motion in the portrait mode under daily daytime street scene. With the pursuit of differentiated aesthetic appeal in imaging, HONOR 400 series introduce the AI-driven Film Simulation Mode[4], which intelligently analyzes lighting and subject details to create stunning cinematic effects tailored to the scene’s mood. The Harcourt Portrait Modes offers users creative options for capturing striking portraits with refined lighting. The HONOR 400 series empower users to preserve life’s most memorable moments with unmatched brilliance.

The HONOR 400 series also introduces the unmatched AI Editing to enhance the creativity in the daily life. Using Google’s state of the art video generation model, Veo 2 on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, users can explore different possibilities through image to video[5] generations, which will debut on HONOR 400 series. The HD Moving Photo feature preserves the golden three seconds of vibrant live moments, allowing users to effortlessly share or edit cinematic snippets on social platforms[6]. HONOR takes this further with Moving Photo Collage, a first-of-its-kind feature that allows users to combine 2-9 moving photos and lets users seamlessly stitch live photos into dynamic storytelling moments. Additionally, supporting cross-ecosystem sharing of live photos ensures a smooth and integrated user experience[7].

In addition, HONOR 400 series also offer a host of intelligent features to empower users to improve engagement of photo including HONOR AI Eraser, AI Outpainting, AI Erase passers-by and AI Remove Reflection[8]. AI Editing enables users to reimagine the photo in daily life.

Powerful Battery and Enhanced Hardware Performance

The HONOR 400 series is equipped with a robust 5300mAh[9] Silicon-carbon Battery, providing a longer-lasting user experience especially when you are on the go. The battery is designed for a low temperature environment around -20°C with low battery level, maintaining its durability and task performance such as making phone calls and video recording in any circumstances. It is built for longevity, maintaining over 80% of its health even after 4 years[10]. Paired with an 66W HONOR Wired SuperCharge[11], the device can charge up to 44% in just 15 minutes[12].

This makes it an ideal companion for outdoor adventures and challenging environments. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform[13] and CPU Turbo X Game Engine, the HONOR 400 gives users a new level of gaming experience and higher graphical performance. The HONOR 400 also comes with up to 512GB of ultra-large storage, ensuring exceptional durability. The HONOR 400 also boasts an IP65 water and dust resistance that offers comprehensive protection against water and dust ingress.

Advanced Display Technology for Optimal Viewing Experience

The HONOR 400 series features a state-of-the-art 5000nit[14] Ultra Bright Display that guarantees excellent visibility in all lighting conditions. With Full-scene Sunlight Display Enhancement Technology and Dynamic Dimming Display, users can enjoy vibrant colors and sharp contrasts even under direct sunlight. The Motion Sickness Relief[15] feature provides the most comprehensive solution in the industry, offering significant relief from nausea and discomfort during vehicle motion, reducing dizziness and ensuring a smoother, more enjoyable ride for users. These innovations provide users with an immersive visual experience.

Empowering Smart Lifestyle with AI-powered MagicOS 9.0

The HONOR 400 series powered by MagicOS 9.0, delivers a highly intelligent user experience enhanced by a variety of AI-driven smart features. MagicOS 9.0 also includes premium functionalities, AI Translation, AI Recorder, Magic Portal, AI Minutes, AI Summary, AI Format, Magic Capsule, AI Writing Tools and AI Subtitles. These advanced capabilities ensure seamless multitasking, enhanced productivity, and personalized interactions, making the HONOR 400 series a standout choice for users. With its innovative features and user-centric design, the HONOR 400 series redefines what a smart device can achieve in the modern era.

To safeguard users against potential deepfake scams and ensure online security, the HONOR 400 series integrate the groundbreaking on-device AI Deepfake Detection technology. This feature employs advanced algorithms to identify manipulated content through analyzing pixel-level synthetic imperfections, border compositing artifacts, inter-frame continuity, and more, protecting users from potential deepfake scams during video calls.

The HONOR 400 series also comes with Gemini[16], an AI assistant from Google. Users can chat with Gemini to get help with learning, planning, writing, and more! They can even go Live with Gemini to brainstorm ideas, simplify complex topics, and rehearse for important moments with real-time responses. Just press and hold the power button to get started.

Introducing HONOR 400 Pro

Addition to the exceptional AI photography experience and outstanding durability of the standard version, the HONOR 400 Pro includes a 50MP Telephoto Camera[17] with a Sony IMX856 sensor, 3x optical zoom, and OIS, ensuring detailed zoom shots. It is equipped the AI Enhanced Portrait feature delivers ultra-high-definition Portraits that ensure the true colors of every subject shine through. With its enhanced AI Super Zoom feature, the HONOR 400 Pro boasts an AIGC-powered telephoto capability of up to 50x, making it perfect for capturing distant subjects. Durability is another highlight, with the Pro version featuring an IP68 and IP69 Rated Water and Dust Resistance, ensuring better device protection. Charging capabilities are also superior, supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. Powered by the advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform[18], the Pro version delivers smoother and more powerful performance, and it is a great helper in the AI era. HONOR on-device call translation large model enables seamless phone communication, offering instant translation for up to 6 languages[19]. With its outstanding imaging, durability, and charging efficiency, the HONOR 400 Pro is an excellent choice for users seeking a superior performance experience.

Pricing and Availability

Showcasing an elegant design inspired by nature, the HONOR 400 is available in Midnight Black, Meteor Silver, Desert Gold, while the HONOR 400 Pro is available in 2 colorways[20]: Midnight Black, Lunar Grey.

The HONOR 400 series will be available for purchase starting from 22nd May in UK through honor.com/uk from £399.99, and it will also be available in France, Italy, Germany, Spain and more EU countries starting at €449.9 from 22nd May.

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at www.honor.com.

About HONOR

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.honor.com or email newsroom@honor.com

[1] 200MP are camera pixel parameters. The actual photo pixels may vary depending on different camera modes. Please refer to the actual situation. Activating 200MP requires entering the HIGH-RES Mode for the experience. [2] 12MP are camera pixel parameters. The actual photo pixels may vary depending on different camera modes. Please refer to the actual situation. [3] 50MP are camera pixel parameters. The actual photo pixels may vary depending on different camera modes. Please refer to the actual situation. [4] The specific implementation effect may vary depending on the usage scenario, please refer to the actual experience. [5] The AI Image to Video feature will be upgraded via OTA. The specific implementation effect may vary depending on the usage scenario, please refer to the actual experience. Global Initial Sale Period (excluding Latin America and Eurasia): Duration: May 15 – August 31, 2025. Users can claim 2 months of free access via the photo gallery. Extension eligibility will be assessed based on actual usage frequency. Offer Details: After claiming the free access, users can enjoy up to 10 free uses per day within the 2-month period.

Note: Offer availability and details vary by region. Please refer to the actual user experience.

Avoid using photos of celebrities, political figures, national flags and other sensitive information to prevent risk control.

[6] Moving photo is available by default. Sharing to social media platforms will be supported via future OTA upgrade. [7] Transfer between HONOR devices and iPhone/iPad requires the “HONOR Share” app, with software compatibility for MagicOS 9.0 or later and IOS/iPadOS version 15.0 or later. Product images are provided for reference only, please refer to the actual experience. [8] Some AI edits functions will be upgraded via OTA. The specific implementation effect may vary depending on the usage scenario, please refer to the actual experience. [9] The typical battery capacity is 5300mAh, and the rated battery capacity is 5170mAh. It varies by region. Please refer to the actual user experience. [10] Data comes from HONOR labs. Please refer to actual situations. [11] EU – Only HONOR 400 supports 66W wired HONOR SuperCharge. 66W wired HONOR SuperCharge means the maximum output power of the charger is 66W. It needs to be used with the original wired SuperCharger and charging cable. The actual charging speed will intelligently change with different scenarios. Please refer to the actual usage. [12] Data comes from HONOR labs. [13] Snapdragon is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. [14] The 5,000nits peak brightness data comes from HONOR labs and only takes effect in certain scenarios. [15] The phone is not medical equipment and is not available for treatment. Actual experience may vary depending on factors such as environment and personal conditions. Please refer to the actual experience. [16] Google, Android, Google Cloud and Gemini are trademarks of Google LLC. [17] 50MP are camera pixel parameters. The actual photo pixels may vary depending on different camera modes. Please refer to the actual situation. Activating 50MP requires entering the HIGH-RES Mode for the experience. [18] Snapdragon is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. [19] This feature currently supports 6 languages including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Chinese (Mandarin) . [20] Availability color vary by region, please consult your local dealer for details.