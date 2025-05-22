Laos Nears Launch of Southeast Asia’s Largest Wind Farm

Laos is set to launch its first wind farm, and the largest in Southeast Asia, by the end of the year, with all 133 turbines now fully installed.

The 600-megawatt Monsoon Wind Project, valued at USD 930 million, spans 68,000 hectares across Dak Cheung district in Sekong province and Sanxay district in Attapeu Province. It is the region’s first cross-border wind energy initiative.

Electricity generated will be exported to Vietnam under a 25-year power purchase agreement with Vietnam Electricity (EVN), delivered through a 500-kilovolt transmission line.

The project is being developed by Impact Energy Asia Development Co., Ltd., which first signed a memorandum of understanding with the Lao government in 2011 to evaluate its feasibility. It officially moved forward in 2022 after receiving a concession agreement, and now operates under Monsoon Wind Power Company Limited.

ACEN, the Ayala Group’s renewable energy platform, announced the completion of turbine installation on 19 May. The company holds a 25 percent economic interest in the joint venture, which began construction in March 2023.

The wind farm features turbines with tower heights of 140 and 110 meters, placed based on wind data collected over an eight-year period from 2015 to 2023.