Police Identify Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Wife in Vientiane

Police have identified a 48-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his wife in Somsamai village, Xaythany district, on the afternoon of 21 May following a domestic dispute.

The suspect, identified as Yenglor, allegedly shot his 29-year-old wife, U Thao, in the back near a grocery shop close to the village primary school between 2 and 3 PM. She died at the scene.

Footage of the incident circulated on social media shortly after the attack.

According to the Huay Chiam police unit, Yenglor’s national ID was issued in Phasang village,Feuang district, Vientiane Province. His current occupation and residence have not been disclosed.

Family members told police the couple had a history of conflict. On the day of the incident, Yenglor reportedly attempted to take his wife to his home village in an effort to reconcile, but she refused. He then shot her and fled on a black Ice-brand motorbike. He remains at large.

Authorities confirmed the suspect has a prior criminal record and was previously detained on assault charges.

The victim’s family has offered a reward of LAK 50 million for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Police are urging anyone with relevant information to contact the nearest police station.