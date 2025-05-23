Vientiane Discusses Restoration Plan of Historic Black Stupa

The iconic That Dam, or Black Stupa, one of Vientiane’s most culturally significant landmarks, is set to undergo a major restoration as part of a new preservation initiative led by the Lao government.

Authorities from Chanthabouly district convened on 14 May to assess the feasibility of restoring the ancient stupa, launching a comprehensive survey to identify areas in need of repair.

The restoration effort will be a collaborative venture between the public and private sectors, with the Vientiane Capital Administration spearheading the initiative.

The Department of Culture, under the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism, will work alongside the Buddhist Fellowship Organization of Laos to compile an official historical report on the monument.

Meanwhile, private entities will provide crucial funding to support the restoration.

Located near the intersection of Setthathirath Road and Sithane Road, just a short walk from the American Center Vientiane, That Dam is one of the city’s most easily accessible landmarks. Its dark weathered exterior and mysterious origin have long intrigued both locals and visitors.

In Lao, “That” means a structure that holds relics of the Buddha, and “Dam” means black. No one knows exactly when the stupa was built, but experts think it was built in the 16th century.

A local legend adds mystery to the site. People say a seven-headed Naga, a mythical water serpent in Buddhist stories, once guarded the stupa.

Long ago, the stupa was covered in gold. But during the Siamese-Laotian War in the 1820s, Siamese soldiers took the gold. Since then, the stupa has remained dark colored.

The upcoming renovation will help protect the old structure. It will also attract more tourists and help people learn more about Vientiane’s cultural heritage, the authorities believe.

Further details about the restoration timeline and budget allocation are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.