Laos Sees Huge Drop in Dengue Fever Cases in 2025

Laos reported a notable decrease in dengue fever infections this year, with just over 1,000 cases recorded so far, a sharp decline from more than 6,000 cases reported during the same period last year.

According to the Centre of Information and Education for Health, no deaths have been reported in 2025, contrasting with 11 fatalities recorded last year.

Vientiane, which recorded no cases in early 2024, has reported 361 infections this year from January to 21 May, making it the area with the highest case count so far.

Health officials emphasize that despite the lower overall numbers, vigilance remains essential, particularly during the rainy season when mosquito breeding intensifies.

Authorities continue to stress the critical role of public cooperation in preventing the spread of dengue.

Households are encouraged to eliminate standing water by regularly emptying containers such as jars, vases, and dishes, covering water storage vessels, clearing vegetation, and maintaining clean environments to reduce mosquito breeding sites.

Community involvement, including family heads, village leaders, associations, charities, and monks, is seen as vital to sustaining prevention efforts across the country.

In 2024, Laos recorded a total of 20,000 dengue cases, with Vientiane Capital reporting the highest number at 5,761. This marked a decrease from 2023, when the country saw a spike with 35,317 cases and 20 deaths.

In 2022, there were 32,364 cases and 24 deaths, reflecting a sharp increase of around 1,400 cases compared to 2021. The consistent presence of dengue fever in recent years underscores the ongoing need for strong prevention measures and public vigilance.