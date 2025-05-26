Bangkok Gears Up for Pride Parade at Bangkok Pride Festival 2025

Bangkok is set to host the three-day Bangkok Pride Festival 2025 from 30 May to 1 June, transforming Rama I Road into what organizers describe as a “rainbow boulevard of equality and celebration.”

With over 300,000 attendees expected, the event is anticipated to feature Asia’s largest Pride parade and rank among the ten most attended Pride festivals in the world.

This year’s theme, “Born This Way,” highlights how the Thai LGBTQ community embraces and celebrates their identities while continuing to advocate for equal rights. The festival builds on the momentum of the Marriage Equality Act, passed in January, and now focuses on the push for the Gender Recognition Bill, which aims to provide legal affirmation and protections for gender-diverse individuals.

Waaddao Chumaporn, the event’s organizer, said that Bangkok Pride 2025 is intended to position the city as a global Pride destination. She noted that the festival will mark the official launch of Bangkok’s bid to host World Pride 2030.

She also emphasized the importance of passing the Gender Recognition Bill—previously rejected by parliament in February last year—saying that it is a crucial step toward realizing Thailand’s ambition of hosting the international event. The bill would allow LGBTQ+ individuals to legally choose honorifics that match their gender identity, while offering broader legal protections.

Meanwhile, Jiraporn Sindhuprai, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing the bill and supporting broader LGBTQ+ rights. She said the current administration is also working to improve labor rights for sex workers and to include inclusive and diverse content in school textbooks.

Jiraporn added that Thailand is making progress in terms of rights, freedoms, equality, and cooperation, all rooted in a respect for human dignity, which she described as fundamental to a democratic system.

Now in its fourth year, the Bangkok Pride Festival will feature Pride forums, Pride awards, and a three-kilometre parade with seven major color-themed processions. Each section will highlight different aspects of LGBTQIAN+ identity and experience, including one titled “Born Again – Led by Bangkok Pride,” celebrating identity reborn, and another named “Born to Be Loved – Red,” which focuses on love without shame and honors the fight for marriage equality.

Following a record-breaking crowd of over 250,000 attendees in 2024, this year’s Bangkok Pride Festival is expected to be even larger, further establishing Thailand as a regional leader in LGBTQ+ rights and visibility.