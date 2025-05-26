Provinces in Northern Laos Warn of Surge in Online Scams

Authorities in northern Laos have issued public warnings as cases of online fraud continue to rise, with scammers using increasingly sophisticated methods to deceive individuals and businesses.

On 22 May, the Ministry of Public Security in Houaphanh Province released an urgent notice to residents in all 10 districts, alerting them to a wave of online scams targeting both the general public and local businesses. The notice specifically highlighted tactics used by fraudsters on social media platforms, including fake prize giveaways, fraudulent product promotions, and impersonation schemes.

The warning emphasized that civil servants, police officers, soldiers, and business operators have all been among the targets. Scammers are reportedly using hacked Facebook accounts and stolen profile images to impersonate victims’ friends or family members, tricking them into transferring money. Others pose as online vendors or falsely claim that users have won valuable foreign goods, only to demand “tax” or “delivery” payments in advance.

Just a day earlier, on 21 May, Luang Namtha Province also issued a similar warning. Authorities there reported a surge in scams involving social media account hacking and fake advertisements. Fraudsters often post suspiciously low-priced products, promise unrealistically high returns on investments, or promote fake lottery schemes to lure victims.

Officials from both provinces stressed that these scams are increasingly difficult to detect, as perpetrators employ advanced technology and well-planned strategies. Some have even gone as far as using the names and logos of legitimate financial institutions to promote fraudulent loan services.

Local media outlets such as Laopost, Tholakhong, and Lao Phatthana have also warned the public of these schemes. Even Lao Airlines has been targeted by scammers who use fake ads to trick users into making payments for nonexistent services.

Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant, avoid sharing personal or financial information online, and report any suspicious activity to the police. As online fraud becomes more complex and widespread, residents are advised to exercise caution when using social media to protect themselves from financial harm.