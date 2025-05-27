DanceSport to be Included in National Games Medal Competitions

Laos has officially approved DanceSport as a medal event at the Lao 12th National Games, marking the sport’s debut in the country’s competition.

The organizing committee officially approved the inclusion of DanceSport on 23 May, following years of advocacy and the recent establishment of the Lao DanceSports Federation (LADSF).

The committee cited the sport’s readiness in terms of trained judges, coaches, athletes, officials, and available competition venues.

The competition will award three gold medals across individual Breaking battles (1 vs 1 format), couple category, and team category, with 6-8 members per team. The 12th National Games will be held from 15 to 25 November, in Vientiane, featuring a total of 34 sports.

Dance Sport is gaining global popularity among youth. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Breaking or Breakdancing (a style under DanceSport) became an official Olympic medal sport for the first time.