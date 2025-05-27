30 C
Over 42 Kilos of Heroin Seized in Two Days at Wattay International Airport

By Thongsavanh Souvannasane
Lao authorities seized 42.5 kg of heroin in two airport busts. (Photo: Lao Ministry of Finance)

This Week

Lao authorities intercepted two drug trafficking attempts on 21 and 22 May, seizing a total of 42.5 kilograms of heroin at Wattay International Airport.

The operations, which unfolded within 48 hours, involved officers from the Investigation and Anti-Smuggling Division working with customs officers, immigration police, and international terminal protocol staff.

On 22 May, authorities conducted searches of suspicious individuals and packages, resulting in the discovery of 14 packets of heroin weighing 14 kilograms, concealed within animal feed bags and coffee bags that had been prepared for international transport. 

A Bulgarian national was arrested in connection with the seizure and transferred to the authorities for further investigation.

The previous day, on 21 May, officers conducted a search on three suspicious bags belonging to a passenger from an undisclosed African nation. 

The inspection uncovered 31 packets of heroin, totaling 28.5 kilograms, hidden inside animal feed and coffee bags.

Both cases remain under investigation by the Lao Ministry of Public Security.

