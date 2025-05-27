Thailand Pushes for Paid Menstrual Leave, Better Workplace Welfare for Women

Thailand is encouraging employers to grant up to three days of paid menstrual leave per month to female employees, as part of a broader government initiative to strengthen women’s rights and workplace welfare.

The announcement was issued nationwide on 7 May by the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare (DLPW), which recommended that employers support paid menstrual leave to promote women’s health and well-being.

The move follows concerns raised on 25 December by migrant workers in northern Thailand regarding limited access to basic necessities, including sanitary products.

In response, the Ministry of Labour instructed the DLPW on 20 February to implement nine recommendations to address these issues proactively.

According to the department, menstrual leave should be treated separately from regular sick leave and made available monthly. The proposal has received backing from women’s rights organisations and Patsarin Ramwong, a People’s Party MP, who endorsed the move on a social media post.

The government also suggested that companies provide free sanitary pads at workplaces, particularly to support low-income and migrant workers.

While the menstrual leave policy remains a voluntary recommendation and is not yet a legal requirement, officials say it represents an important step toward improving gender equality at work.

Authorities are reportedly considering legislation to formalise these protections in the future.