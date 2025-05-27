Vientiane, Kunming Hospitals Partner to Boost Cardiac Care in Laos

On 26 May, Mahosot Hospital in Vientiane Capital renewed its partnership with Fuwai Cardiovascular Hospital of Kunming, China, to enhance cardiac care in Laos.

The renewed agreement, covering 2025 to 2029, aims to strengthen cardiology services at Mahosot Hospital by focusing on staff training, medical technology exchange, and equipment support.

According to Lao State Media, the collaboration will help improve patient care, support disease prevention efforts, and advance medical research. Special attention will be given to pediatric heart surgeries, particularly for children born with congenital heart conditions.

Souxath Vongphachanh, Director General of Mahosot Hospital, said the new MoU continues a partnership that began in 2019 but was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This latest agreement comes in the context of broader cooperation between Laos and China in the healthcare sector.

On 12 October 2024, the Lao government inaugurated a new building for the hospital, designed to provide state-of-the-art medical care, utilizing advanced technology to benefit patients in Laos while offering convenience for healthcare providers, as part of the Lao-China cooperation “Belt and Road” initiative.