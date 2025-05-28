Khammouane Enforces New Rules for Service Businesses

Khammouane Province orders stricter enforcement of safety and ethical regulations across the service industry.

Issued by the Provincial Department of Tourism on 21 May, the new regulations target lodgings, cultural venues, restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues across the province, aiming to promote lawful operations and ensure safety.

Licensing, Legal Compliance

The directive mandates that anyone—individuals, companies, or legal entities—seeking to run a tourism or service business must follow proper administrative procedures to obtain permission from the relevant government departments.

Operating a business without the necessary permits is strictly prohibited.

Cultural Preservation, Noise Control

To minimize disturbances and maintain the province’s cultural atmosphere, the use of “foreign” instruments–not traditional Lao, such as drums, electric drums, and electric guitars with high-volume amplifiers is now forbidden, especially in public venues.

Sound levels must not exceed 60 decibels. However, traditional Lao folk music may still be performed outdoors, provided it aligns with community standards. Any exceptions, including for special events, must be approved by relevant authorities.

Ethical Conduct, Staff Training

Business owners are now required to ensure that their staff maintain proper service ethics and refrain from taking advantage of customers.

To support this, operators must propose and coordinate training programs with provincial departments, following a basic service curriculum.

Safeguarding Minors, Public Decency

The province has introduced firm rules to protect minors and promote appropriate conduct in public venues. The sale or distribution of alcohol to anyone under the age of 18 is now strictly banned.

Also, both staff and patrons at entertainment venues must adhere to “appropriate” dress codes. Wearing revealing clothing, school uniforms, or any uniforms bearing educational institution logos is no longer allowed in such settings, as students are not allowed to work in such venues wearing their institution’s uniform.

Crackdown on Criminal Activity

The directive strictly prohibits operators from allowing their establishments to serve as hideouts or operational spaces for illegal activities.

This includes drug use and sales, gambling, human trafficking, prostitution, the operation of online scam networks, and the illegal sale of weapons. These measures are aimed at dismantling networks of crime and restoring public trust in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Regulating Business Hours, Street Use

To reduce neighborhood disruptions, business owners are now banned from using public streets as parking areas for their guests. Blocking roads or causing traffic congestion through service operations is no longer permitted.

Also, restaurants, bars, and grilled food establishments must close by 11:30 pm, with sound levels kept under 60 decibels to avoid disturbing nearby residents.

Entertainment venues such as tech-bars and karaoke bars must end all music, lighting, and sound activities by 11:30 pm and fully close by midnight. For services operating in soundproof rooms, a slightly higher sound limit of 85 decibels is allowed, though they too must shut down by midnight.

Guest Documentation, Cleanliness Requirements

All overnight lodging facilities must collect and securely store a copy of each guest’s identification card or passport at check-in.

In addition, the order emphasizes the responsibility of all operators to maintain cleanliness within their premises.

Businesses must properly manage garbage and wastewater during and after business hours to preserve hygiene and contribute to a clean environment.

Despite previous efforts to monitor and support service businesses, local authorities have identified a rise in non-compliance.

Some establishments have been operating without proper licenses, extending their services beyond legal hours, generating disruptive noise, and, in more severe cases, becoming involved in illegal activities such as drug trafficking, gambling, prostitution, and online fraud.