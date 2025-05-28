Laos Issues Payment Guidelines for 1% Digital Revenue Contribution

The Ministry of Technology and Communications has officially detailed enforcement measures for a regulation requiring all digital service providers in Laos to contribute 1 percent of their gross revenue to the Digital Telecommunications Development Fund (DTTDF), a key component of the country’s push for nationwide digital transformation.

In a notice released on 19 May, the Ministry outlined payment procedures, deadlines, and compliance expectations, marking the most concrete guidance since the DTTDF decree was issued on 30 May 2024.

The regulation, which first took effect on 1 July 2024, applies to telecommunications and internet service providers, postal businesses, and digital service companies. The 1 percent contribution is calculated based on gross revenue, excluding indirect taxes such as excise tax and value-added tax (VAT).

According to the latest guidelines, companies must report their contributions for the July-December 2024 and January-May 2025 periods to the DTTDF by 30 June.

Beginning June 2025, monthly submissions are required by the 20th day of the following month.

The DTTDF decree has been announced since 30 May 2024, establishing the legal framework for this revenue-sharing mechanism.

According to the DTTDF, the fund serves multiple strategic purposes, including critical telecom and digital infrastructure to boost national security and remote connectivity.

It also invests in digital governance, workforce development, and affordable services in sectors like education and health.

The fund drives nationwide digital transformation. Its mandatory contributions ensure steady progress toward Laos’ digital goals.