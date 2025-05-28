Laos Marks IDAHOBIT with Growing Focus on Inclusion and Youth Voices

Laos marked the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) on 27 May, with a local event organized by Proud to Be Us Laos, aiming to raise awareness around diversity and social inclusion.

Speaking at the event at the German Embassy in Vientiane, founder Anan Bouapha said, “I’m glad that the messages of our collective efforts and concerns were sent to so many important stakeholders. It’s not just about Proud to Be Us Laos, but it’s all of us.”

This year’s event, themed “The Power of Communities,” aimed to normalize open discussions around diversity and promote social acceptance in Lao society.

“The event will increase important awareness of why we need to celebrate the IDAHOBIT day to normalize this issue in Lao society, which will surely lead Laos to achieve inclusive and sustainable development goals,” Anan added. “Diversity and inclusion are now being recognized as important aspects of national development, a marked contrast from the past, when such topics were largely avoided.”

Voices from the Ground

Despite growing conversations around inclusion, daily life remains difficult for many, particularly young people navigating identity and acceptance.

“My family can’t accept me for who I am. Being accepted in society is the hardest thing, it’s even worse when your own family, which is supposed to be your safe zone, doesn’t understand you,” said Phanouwut, a 22-year-old student who requested anonymity.

Experiences, however, vary. Thavixay, 26, shared a more hopeful perspective: “Everyone is different. I’m lucky that my friends and my family are supportive. However, the role that we play in society is still limited.”

Cultural stigma and outdated beliefs continue to shape perceptions, particularly in more conservative spaces.

“This myth shows how society is not fully open to us. In my workplace, some people are making fun of me. I can’t do anything about it but keep silent,” said Alex, an office employee.

The Role of Civil Society

To address these challenges, local organizations like the Association for Promoting Learning and Skills Development for Youth in Community (APLSY) are stepping in.

Co-founder Soudachinh Soutthida said their projects empower women and young people, including those from gender-diverse backgrounds, with leadership and life skills.

Their LBTQ-focused initiatives aim to amplify the voices of queer women, who often face double layers of marginalization, first for their gender, and again for their identity.

“Even a straight woman faces difficulty. Imagine what LGBTQ individuals have to face. We want to build what they lack, which is confidence and opportunity to show their potential,” said Soudachinh.

While challenges remain, growing efforts from civil society and youth groups show a gradual shift toward greater understanding and inclusion in Laos.